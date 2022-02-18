The Titusville Senior Center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Feb. 21.
Monday: Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corporation board of directors meeting, 8:30 a.m.; Affordable Care hearing aids, 10 a.m.; French bread pizza and a tossed salad; bingo, 12:45 p.m., fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Tuesday: Breakfast, 9 a.m., Social Connection joins the center for French toast and sausage; roast beef and dumplings with creamy coleslaw; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Roasted turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., the center is always looking for pinochle players.
Thursday: Crab cake slider with parmesan noodles; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.; afternoon movie, 12:45 p.m., “Some Like It Hot” featuring Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe.
Feb. 25: Coffee and doughnuts, 9 a.m.; free blood pressure screenings, 11 a.m., with Anne Logan; baked ham slice with sweet potatoes.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.