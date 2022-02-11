The Titusville Senior Center will hold a Valentine’s Day Party on Monday. In the morning, enjoy snacks, sweets and treats. Don’t miss out on the shrimp cocktail. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (814) 827-9134.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of Feb. 14.
Monday: Valentine’s Party; barbecue chicken thigh and tossed salad; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m. The center is always looking for pinochle players.
Tuesday: Cookies and milk, stop in for a sweet treat; hot dog with sauerkraut and cheesy potatoes; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m. This free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Baked cabbage roll with garlic whipped potatoes; bingo, 12:45 p.m., fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot.
Feb. 17: Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy; Bocce Ball, 12:45 p.m. It’s too cold to play outdoors, so they’ll be playing inside. Welcome Social Connection.
Feb. 18: Birthday luncheon, enjoy cake with lunch; tuna noodle casserole; Senior Council, 12:45 p.m. The center is always looking for new ideas
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.