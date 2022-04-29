Titusville Senior Center
The Titusville Senior Center will hold its Mother’s Day Luncheon on Friday, May 6. Every woman in attendance will receive a FREE carnation! After lunch, join us for a make your own sundae bar! Reservations are required by calling (814) 827-9134.
Monday, May 2
Chicken & Biscuits
BINGO ~ 12:45 ~ Fun Prizes! Plus a $25 Jackpot!
Tuesday, May 3
BBQ Pork Ribette and Sweet Potato Bites
Healthy Steps in Motion ~ 12:45 ~ This FREE class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday, May 4
Affordable Care Hearing Aids ~ 10 ~ While walk-ins are welcome, we ask that you sign up in advance to assure availability
Cheeseburger & Creamy Potato Soup
Pinochle Party ~ 12:45 ~ We’re always looking for Pinochle Players!
Thursday, May 5
Hot Turkey Sandwich with Whipped Potatoes & Gravy
Healthy Steps in Motion ~ 12:45 ~ This FREE class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Friday, May 6
Mother’s Day Luncheon ~ every woman receives a FREE carnation!
Vegetable Lasagna and Tossed Salad
Ice Cream Social ~ 12:45 ~ make your own sundae bar!
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling the Titusville Senior Center at (814) 827-9134. Take-out meals are available for those who aren’t ready to come back into the Titusville Senior Center yet. Take-out meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM. Reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling the Titusville Senior Center at (814) 827-9134. Please make sure to specify if you are reserving a take-out meal, or you will be dining in
The Titusville Senior Center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 East Main Street. Information is available online at www.goseniors.org.