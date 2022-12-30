LINESVILLE — The Maplewood girls basketball team defeated West Middlesex 49-39 in the first game of the Conneaut holiday tournament on Thursday. The win gives the Lady Tigers a 6-2 record on the season.
After they were down one point at halftime, the Tigers outscored the Big Reds 14-6 in the third quarter to take a 30-23 lead into the fourth quarter. The Tigers then outscored the Big Reds 19-16 during the final eight minutes of the game.
Three Tigers ended the game in double figures. Madison O’Hara led the effort with 17 points. O’Hara made a pair of 2-pointers and finished 5-8 at the free-throw line. Sadie Thomas and Savannah O’Hara contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively. Emma Wild led the Big Reds with 21 points while going 10-13 from the free-throw line.
Maplewood will be back in action tonight at 7 p.m. for the championship game against Erie.
Maplewood (49)
M. O’Hara 5 5-8 17, Thomas 5 2-3 12, S. O’Hara 3 3-6 10, Koelle 2 1-2 5, Varndell 1 0-0 2, Means 0 2-4 2, Eimer 0 1-2 1.
Totals 16 14-25 49.
West Middlesex (39)
E. Mild 5 10-13 21, Babcock 3 1-3 7, Stevens 1 5-8 7, S. Mild 0 2-2 2, Blaze 1 0-0 2, Briggs 0 0-2 0.
Totals 10 18-28 39.
Maplewood; 9;7;14;19;—;49
West Middlesex;7;10;6;16;—;39
3-point goals: Maplewood — M. O’Hara 2, S. O’Hara; West Middlesex — E. Mild.
Records: Maplewood 6-2, 2-0 Region 2; West Middlesex 3-5, 2-0 Region 1.
