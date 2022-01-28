The skies over Meadville are set to be filled with hot air balloons in mid-June with the return of the Thurston Classic, one of the area’s signature free events.
“We’re on our way back. Heads up, Meadville, here we come,” said Tim Cooper, chairman of the 2022 Thurston Classic.
The 32nd edition of the free hot air balloon festival is slated to return June 16 to 19 with the same format it had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All of the balloon events are scheduled at Allegheny College’s Robertson Athletic Complex off upper Park Avenue.
Cooper said about 25 balloons are expected to participate.
Kicking things off will be a night glow at dusk June 16 when balloons are inflated, tethered and look like giant illuminated light bulbs.
“That’s a community favorite,” Cooper said.
Early evening June 17 will bring the sponsor fights, with competition flights both in the morning and early evening of June 18 and the morning of June 19.
Additional details about possible onsite entertainment and concessions during the Thurston will be announced as they are finalized, according to Cooper.
“We’re very fortunate to continue to partner with Allegheny College,” he said. “It’s a great venue and a great central place for the community to get together and enjoy the event.”
Allegheny said it was pleased to welcome the Thurston Classic once more.
“We are looking forward to hosting the Thurston Classic as it returns to the Allegheny College campus this year,” the college said in a statement Thursday. “We are grateful to the organizers for their dedication and work to bring this wonderful event to the community.”
Cooper said it’s hard to determine who enjoys the Thurston Classic more — the organizers or the public.
“We do it for the love of the event and love to share it with the community,” he said. “The community has really embraced this and been just so supportive. People really look forward to it and really enjoy it. That’s really the driving force to keep this thing going in memory of Ted Watts and Joyce Stevens.”
Watts, a Meadville area-attorney, and Stevens, paralegal at Watts’ firm, organized the first Thurston Classic in 1988, during Meadville’s bicentennial celebration. Stevens passed away in 2017 while Watts died in October 2020.
Cooper has been part of the Thurston’s committee for about 12 years. However, he first worked with Watts and Stevens when he was at Allegheny in 2009 and planned conferences and events there.
“There’s a great affection not only for the event, but the people who founded it,” Cooper said of Watts and Stevens. “Many of us on the committee had very long committee relationships with the founders — with many going back 30 some years ago.”
Watts’ son, Ted Watts Jr., who grew up with the Thurston, became a member of the committee following his father’s passing and is one of its vice chairmen.
“He brings new blood into the committee and we’re excited to have him,” Cooper said.
The younger Watts said he’s excited to be a part of the committee.
“It was my father’s absolute favorite thing,” the younger Watts said of the Thurston. “Outside of the people he loved, it was the most important thing.”
In the summer of 2020 the elder Watts made a prophetic statement to his son.
“He mentioned to me he was wondering what would happen to the Thurston if he wasn’t here,” Ted Jr. said. “Little did we know what would happen only a couple of months later.”
While it costs around $35,000 to put on the Thurston each year and it hasn’t been held for two years, the event’s in relatively good financial shape, according to Cooper.
“We’re a nonprofit corporation, but because we’ve had disruption the last couple of years, we have carryover money,” he said. “We’ll fundraise and start and build on it.”
The Thurston has a number of business sponsors and receives public contributions during its events, he said. All of the funding goes into running the event.
“We’re really delighted at all the support we’ve received from the community,” he said. “We’re looking for a great ‘22.”
All of it makes it possible for Thurston to resume.
“I think Ted and Joyce would be absolutely thrilled to see that it’s continuing and others are continuing to take an interest in putting this on for the Crawford County community,” Cooper said.