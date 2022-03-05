Thumbs up to the start of the Lenten season and the return of Friday fish fry dinners. The countdown to Easter has begun, and there are plenty of great sea food meals to enjoy along the way.
Thumbs up to Bethesda Lutheran Services on completion of its new W.S. Wise Hall, a new 20-bed residence hall. The hall is named in honor of the W.S. Wise who donated 130 acres of land to the Pittsburgh Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church for the care of children with parents and no home.
Thumbs up to the quick action taken by all following the partial collapse of the brick facade on a Chestnut Street building Monday night. Miraculously no one was hurt. The street closure is a temporary inconvenience considering what type of tragedy could have happened.
Thumbs down to the apparent bullying and other safety issues taking place in the Conneaut School District. A large crowd of community members spoke at the Conneaut School Board meeting this Wednesday to voice their concerns. Here's hoping the school board and administration find a way to address these issues.
Thumbs up to Tammy Pescatelli's return to the Academy Theatre. We could all use something to laugh about.
Thumbs down to 473 reports of white supremacist propaganda displayed publicly in the state last year. Pennsylvania led the nation in such incidents.