Thumbs up to area firefighters for their recent work. As is the case each winter, fighting fires this time of year means not only battling flames but also dealing with freezing conditions that magnify an already difficult set of challenges.
Thumbs up to America's Olympians competing in Beijing.
Thumbs up to declining COVID numbers in Crawford County. There have been seven COVID deaths in the county this month, so there is still reason for caution, but the seven-day average number of cases, which was 169 about a month ago, was down to 25 by the middle of this week.
Thumbs down for all the returning snow and ice after the midweek warmup got rid of most of it. It was nice when the weather turned warm Wednesday and Thursday and it felt like spring might finally be coming up, only for Friday to remind us all that Northwestern Pennsylvania winter is ever volatile.
Thumbs down to increasing gas prices which may be climbing even higher in coming weeks. This is one price increase that is almost impossible for people to avoid and a significant strain on people's wallets.
A reluctant thumbs down to Meadville Medical Center for needing to install a metal detector at its hospital facility. While both hospital officials and police say the installation is not due to any particular incident, there are times when patients or visitors have been disruptive in the emergency department or attempted to bring in weapons and other contraband.
Thumbs up to a Greenwood Township couple for making sure they had working smoke detectors in their home. Firefighters credit the detectors with alerting the couple to a Monday night fire at their Mule Street home.
Thumbs down to people who aren’t heeding the high water and road closed signs placed this week where flooding happened from rain and snow melt. By ignoring the signs, drivers are putting themselves, any passengers and rescuers who need to be called out at risk — needlessly.