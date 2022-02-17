Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.