Scott Grinnell still has the 300-game moxie.
Bringing back his perfect-game excellence last week in Monday Night Invitational League at Plaza Lanes, the two-time Pennsylvania State bowling champion Grinnell –– who last shot a 300 game in March of 2014 –– tossed his 20th career all-strike game and finished with a 697 series.
“It’s been so long since I’ve gone for a 300 that I forgot how to get nervous,” laughed Grinnell on Tuesday night. “I just told myself to not pull the ball on my last shot and trust it. I lost it off my hand a little bit, but I got enough of the pocket, and it carried.”
Grinnell then took a big sigh of relief.
When asked if the nine-year, non-300 game drought had been bugging him, the former 230-average kegler said, “A little bit. I’ve had a couple 299 games, but it seemed like every time I had eight or nine (strikes) in a row, I’ll get a bad break or throw a bad shot.”
The 51-year-old, right-handed legend –– who won the Pennsylvania State doubles championship with Rodrick Baird in 2000 and was part of a winning actual team in 2013 –– had a can’t-miss feeling on this occasion.
“It was around the fifth or sixth frame when I started thinking of a 300 as I was throwing the ball good for once. I had that feeling again that I knew I was going to strike.”
Congrats, Scott!
Grinnell’s prediction
If you know my relationship with Grinnell, then sports are always a hot topic with us.
Grinnell’s Super Bowl prediction: “Kansas City. I think (Patrick) Mahomes is becoming the next Tom Brady.”
This columnist also likes Kansas City in the Super Bowl –– but, San Francisco will hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy.
Baird, Dodson shine
Facing grueling lane conditions in the 60th annual Times-News Open at Eastland Bowl in Erie last weekend, Rodrick Baird and Josh Dodson resorted to Plan B bowling approaches and were successful as they qualified fifth and eighth, respectively, in the 32-bowler cut of the 160 competitors.
Three other local greats also advanced: Dan Francis (16th), Donnie Graham (26th) and Andrew Barnes (30th).
Erie bowling legend and two-time Professional Bowlers Association winner Mike Machuga was the top qualifier with 2,258 pins in the 10-game opening round. Baird and Dodson totaled 2,152 and 2093 pins, respectively.
According to several reports, the shot was troublesome, but Baird and Dodson made the right adjustments game-by-game and finished strong. Their last five games: Baird – 195, 237, 236, 202 and 206; Dodson – 199, 216, 187, 247 and 246.
“There was a lot of complaining when I got to Eastland about the shot,” said Baird. “I was told that I will have to play near the five board. I played that line in my first game and shot a 234, but I had to start moving left in my second game. I had some carry issues but moved up on the approach and started carrying in games four and five.
“On Sunday, I had trouble getting the ball to move in practice, so I put 1,000-grit on it and played the five board and shot 195 my first game. I moved one board right in my next game, and then two boards right in my next game. I was able keep that line the next two games as I was piping the ball pretty good, a shot I haven’t had to throw in a while.”
Sitting at -2 after Saturday’s five games, Dodson made an extreme move on Sunday: Beginning on the approach seven boards left of the left gutter. Yes, he was starting on the gutter cap.
“On Saturday, I tried playing more straight as that is where it looked like the best success was at,” he said. “Not for me, though. I moved in on Sunday and kept moving left game after game. By the last game, I was tossing over the gutter. I played a very thin line, basically target shooting down the lane. There was no room for error.”
Baird, Dodson, Francis, Graham and Barnes will now throw five games in Round 3 on Saturday at Lake City Lanes, and the top 16 will advance to the TNO finals on Jan. 28-29 at Greengarden Lanes and Westway Lanes, respectively, shooting eight games at each house.
Francis on fire
Francis geared up for the Time-News Open by throwing games of 258, 288 and 234 for an eye-opening 780 series in the Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes, and 247, 255 and 230 games for a 732 in Spa League at Lost Lanes.
Fireballer Francis was one of six bowlers to have a 700 in the WNL. The others: Shaun Boyle (255, 247 and 247 games for a 749), DJ Granda (258, 269 and 216 games for a 743), Glenn Dillon (269, 222 and 243 games for a 734), Don Granda Jr. (228, 267 and 225 games for a 720) and Jason Easler (254, 228 and 226 games for a 708). DJ Granda also lit ‘em up in the NFL Mixed League with a 267 game and 715 series.
In other Spa League action at Lost Lanes, Jeff Keener –– as normal, catching fire in January –– cranked out games of 254, 228 and 279 for a 761 and Ed Hunter (cuz) rolled 256, 247 and 223 games for a 726.
In Pioneer League action at Cochranton Lanes, Chad Robinson tossed a pair of 255s for a 728 and Brad Spring shot 249, 246 and 230 games for a 725.
Jannazzo shows off
The Senior Citizens at Plaza Lanes witnessed greatness last week.
While bowling in the Mixed Nuts League, Chris Jannazzo nearly rolled a 300 game as he fired a 297 en route to a 770 series.
“The 297 game was fun, putting on a little show for the seniors,” said Jannazzo on Facebook, who also had a 258 game.
In other Plaza Lanes action, Michael Chance found the 700 groove for the first time this season with games of 255, 218 and 244 for a 717 in Senior Citizens League and Shawn Park tossed a 708 in Commercial League. In women’s action, the red-hot Britney Holben rolled a 242 game and 643 series in Monday Night Invitational League, and Lindsay Rickel shot a 243 game and 609 in Mixed Nuts League.
Fralick wins tourney
Alisha Fralick of Corry didn’t perform like a first-time tournament bowler in the annual Lost Lanes Women’s Classic last weekend.
Making a late match-play move by throwing her first career 600 series with a 608 to qualify second in the stepladder finals, Fralick –– who just resumed bowling two years ago after taking several years off –– made her first tournament memorable by defeating high roller Andrea Ziegler, 235-177 (186-167 actual) in the championship match.
Fralick reached the title game with a 203-191 handicap win over Aimee Forke in the semifinal match.
“Alisha did great,” said Lost Lanes co-owner and tournament director Natalie Hanks. “She didn’t run into any problems in the championship match as she carried, and got the job done.”
According to Hanks, the ecstatic Fralick refused to take all the credit during the championship plaque presentation –– she kept thanking her husband, Nate, repeatedly for his coaching.
“She said she couldn’t have done it without him as he was helping her throughout the entire tournament,” said Hanks.
Nate Fralick knows a thing or two about the game of bowling: 26 career 300 games.
“I could tell she was very nervous on both days,” said Fralick, who throws a very smooth ball and has a perfect game at least six different bowling houses. “I just wanted to keep her as calm as possible. I was behind her the entire tournament. I knew she could do it and I’m so proud of her.”
Fralick’s knowledge went into play in the qualifying round on Saturday.
“It was about game four when I told her to change balls. Her game then took off. She was getting a lot more pin carry at Lost Lanes than the house we bowl at in Corry.”
Qualifying fourth for match-play action, Fralick got off to a slow start in head-to-head action, beginning with 130, 168 and 161 actual games. Whatever her husband said prior to game four, it worked.
Pounding the 1-3 pocket, the focused Fralick –– who carries a 155 average –– rolled actual games of 190, 224 and 194 to zoom up to second place in the stepladder finals.
There was no stopping Fralick from that point on.
Young Guns
Colby Stewart nearly joined the 700 Club on Sunday.
Throwing 268 and 233 games, Stewart tossed a career-high 690 series in Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes.
Victoria Medrick also was at her best as she rolled a 258 game and 620 series.
Great shooting, Colby and Victoria!
Mixed Tournament
According to my always reliable source, Larry Hoffman, there are still openings in the annual Western Crawford County Bowling Association Mixed Couples Tournament on Saturday and Sunday at Cochranton Lanes.
The shifts: Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Sunday at 11 a.m. Entry fee is $70 per team.
To enter, call tournament director Vicki Heim at (814) 881-6740.
Head-shaking result(s)
In my 40-plus years of bowling, yours truly witnessed a first on Monday night in the Spa League at Lost Lanes –– and I’m sure the other keglers who were watching did too.
Teammates Jim Lynn, Phil Rice, and yours truly all left the pocket 7-10 split in the 10th frame of the first game. Teammates Ricky Kanline also got the same result in the sixth frame of the first game and Joe Paden opened the second game with the evil split.
You had to be there.
