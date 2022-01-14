Three-hundred-sixty students were named to the Thiel College dean's list for the fall 2021 academic term, including:
Katelyn Auen of Jamestown, majoring in early child education/special education.
Emily Baker of Cochranton, majoring in accounting.
Payton Brooks of Venango, majoring in political science.
Abigail Cox of Atlantic, PA, majoring in early child education/special education.
Jakob Dies of Cambridge Springs, majoring in health systems.
Gwynne Fuhrer of Conneautville, majoring in biology.
Evan Gerber of Hartstown, majoring in business administration finance.
Annie Gool of Union City, majoring in pre-nursing.
Colton Greenlee of Cochranton, majoring in Business administration human resources management.
Bailee Gregor of Conneaut Lake, majoring in early child education/special education.
Peyton Hearn of Conneaut Lake, majoring in early child education/special education.
Alexander Henry of Hadley, majoring in English — creative writing.
Abraham Hochstetler of Conneaut Lake, majoring in accounting.
Kayla Jewell of Hadley, majoring in Business administration human resources management.
Alexa Kantner of Hadley, majoring in biology.
Dominick Knierman of Espyville, majoring in early child education/special education.
Shayna Lantz of Meadville, majoring in exploratory/undecided.
Kinsey Lowers of Jamestown, majoring in early child education/special education.
Emily Main of Meadville, majoring in early child education/special education.
Elijah Mamula of Cambridge Springs, majoring in business administration management.
Mandy May of Jamestown, majoring in business administration management.
Christina Newman of Corry, majoring in media and journalism — TV, radio and online media.
Sarah Orr of Atlantic, majoring in biology.
Dylan Proper of Titusville, majoring in business administration advertising and marketing.
Camryn Sankey of Jamestown, majoring in biology.
Gavin Sankey of Jamestown, majoring in history.
Kaitlyn Schmidt of Jamestown, majoring in accounting.
Mya Storll of Linesville, majoring in biology.
Kylie Vergnola of Guys Mills, majoring in public policy.
Jonathan Woge of Guys Mills, majoring in biology.
Ashley Wolford of Jamestown, majoring in business administration human resources management.
A student must attain a grade-point average of 3.4 on a 4.0 scale while being enrolled full time to be eligible for the dean's list.