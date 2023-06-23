There was widespread agreement at a Wednesday meeting regarding the future of Crawford County’s only training program for licensed practical nurses: LPNs are desperately needed; the program is affordable with options for tuition reimbursements available; graduates can command salaries as high as $30 per hour; alternative programs are more than 30 miles away and can cost more than twice as much.
Despite the agreement between officials at Crawford Tech and representatives of several of the region’s leading healthcare organizations, members of the committee that oversees the career and technical center appeared set to pull the plug on the program that has been producing many of the area’s nurses for half a century.
“Really what it comes down to is the finances,” said Tim McQuiston, the Conneaut School Board member who is vice chairman of the Joint Operating Committee that oversees Crawford Tech. “We’re not just concerned that we can’t get the program done, but we’re not going to even have the funds to finish a full year, which would put the school in a dire situation.”
Before committee members could vote to close the program following the August graduation of the current crop of future nurses, committee member John Burnham proposed tabling the question for 30 days. The delay, Burnham suggested, would allow Crawford Tech officials to seek additional support from outside stakeholders, several of whom were present at the meeting. Committee members voted 7-2 in favor of the proposal.
More than 15 nurses and administrators from regional health care facilities, including Meadville Medical Center, Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community, and Greenville-based St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, attended the meeting. Representatives of each of those organizations addressed the board directly in hopes of staving off a closure of the program.
“Currently at Meadville Medical Center, we employ 78 LPNs and have an additional 31 open LPN positions,” said Valerie Waid, MMC’s chief nurse executive. The LPNs work in a dozen departments and were involved in a majority of the more than 634,000 patient encounters the hospital system recorded last year, she added.
“Closing the program would likely have a lasting and profound impact on the sustainability of our local workforce of LPNs,” Waid told committee members. The Joint Operating Committee consists of nine voting members — three each from Conneaut, Crawford Central and PENNCREST school districts — as well as the superintendents of each district.
Alishia Stevenson, acting director of nursing at Wesbury, said the nonprofit had worked in recent years to offer tuition reimbursement for program participants as a recruiting incentive and called on committee members to find an alternative to closure.
Both the local and statewide demand for LPNs is likely to increase beginning July 1, according to Stevenson, when new state requirements on minimum staffing per resident in long-term care facilities take effect.
“I ask that before you make your final decision on the fate of this program that you take into consideration your mission,” she said. “The technical center and their ability to collaborate with your local employers allows us to be able to fulfill our missions to this community of rendering healthcare to those in need.”
Crawford Tech officials acknowledged the need for and value of the 13-month training course that boasts a 100 percent employment rate for graduates. The problem, they stressed, is enrollment: with just 6 graduates last year and seven expected in August, the practical nursing program is falling far short of the level needed for sustainability.
Unlike the school’s career and technical programs for high school students, the LPN program cannot be funded with school district tax revenue, according to Director Kevin Sprong. The program receives about $60,000 in funding from the state each year. The rest of the annual budget — about $475,000 this year — has to be paid with tuition revenue.
To break even, the program needs about 26 graduates each year, according to Sprong. And with a retention rate likely to fall below 80 percent, perhaps as low as 50 percent, that means the program would likely need to shoot for well over 30 participants to hit the sustainability level.
It would seem conditions are ripe for success. Becky Parker, coordinator of the LPN program, said similar programs in Mercer and Erie counties have closed in recent years, largely due to a lack of instructors.
The financial appeal is strong as well, given a tuition of $16,535 for the program.
“How many people can go to a program for one year, pay currently $17,000 and they get out and they’re making anywhere from $44,000 and up?” Parker told the board. “You don’t find that — you just don’t find that.”
The pandemic took a toll on enrollment, according to Parker, scaring away some potential students and prohibiting others who were unwilling to be vaccinated. Federal subsidies over the past two years of $254,000 and $370,000 enabled it to continue.
But those subsidies are no longer available. The program entered the 2022-23 school year with a fund balance of $348,000 and is projected to lose between $130,000 and $150,000 for the year. The remaining money won’t be enough to pay for the 2023-24 year, Sprong fears, despite the 22 students already admitted and another six in the process of signing up.
With the next LPN course set to start in August, Sprong and partner agencies have until July 24, the date set for a special meeting of the Joint Operating Committee to decide the program’s fate.
Sprong acknowledged that the tight schedule won’t help the program’s prognosis, particularly given the negative impact news of the situation could have on enrollment, but said there’s still a chance it could survive.
“I learned a long time ago never to say never,” Sprong said. “I can’t speak for other agencies, but we are certainly going to connect again with them to see if there is any possibility to help support the program financially.
“It’s definitely going to be a challenge,” he added.
