This is a list of bestselling books compiled by Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., Meadville, based on local and national sales. Tattered Corners can be reached at (814) 337-7975 or at tatteredcorners.com.
Hardback Fiction
1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
3. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
4. Happy Place by Emily Henry
5. The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand
6.Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
7.Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See
8.The Wind Knows My Mind by Isabel Allende
Paperback Fiction
1. Icebreaker by Hannah Grace
2. Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune
3. Fairy Tale by Stephen King
4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
5. Beach Read by Emily Henry
6. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
7. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
8. Carrie Soto is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Non-Fiction
1. Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond
2. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann
3. Solito: A Memoir by Javier Zamora
4. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann
5. King, A Life by Jonathan Eig
6. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia
7. Pappyland: A Story of Family, Fine Bourbon, and the Things That Last by Wright Thompson
8. My Friend Anne Frank: The Inspiring and Heartbreaking True Story of Best Friends Torn Apart and Reunited Against All Odds by Hannah Pick-Goslar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.