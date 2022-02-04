Meadville City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved an agreement that will bring a summer program to Huidekoper Park.
The program will be operated by Meadville Family YMCA and Creating Landscapes Learning Center Inc. and calls for two attendants at the park on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Attendants will be rising juniors, seniors or 2022 high school graduates, according to the agreement, and will be required to obtain state clearances necessary for those working with children.
Beginning and ending dates for the program have not been established.
Talyn Boden, sports program director at the Y, told council last month that the program would be open to all children, not just Y members. Boden also said that additional details on the program would be presented to council in coming months following the approval of the agreement.