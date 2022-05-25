The warmer weather of spring and summer means it’s the perfect time to go out for a walk, jog or bike trip. Luckily, Crawford County has plenty of scenic trails to enhance such outdoor excursions.
Take Ernst Trail, for example. Starting just outside Meadville, the trail runs along what used to be an abandoned railway that formerly ran to Conneaut Lake. It stretches for 11 miles one way, including 5.5 miles of paved trail.
The trail follows alongside French Creek for a significant amount of its length and provides many chances to see beaver dams, wild flowers and many kinds of birds.
“One thing that we emphasize a lot is that you’ll see wildlife and it’s got a lot of shade,” said Edward Easley, vice president of French Creek Recreational Trails, which manages Ernst Trail. “There’s some open areas, but it’s not real hot.”
Pavilions and gazebos dot the length of the path and multiple entry points. The trail also hosts the Trail Blazer Run, a 5K/15K run held every summer, and planned for July 10 this year. More info is available at ernsttrail.org.
Another major trail is the East Branch Trail, which starts in Spartansburg and runs southwestward for 17 miles total, the first 3.1 miles of which are paved.
“That’s flat surface, very easy for all levels to ride,” said Kim Harris, project manager for the Oil Region Alliance (ORA). The trail is managed by the Clear Lake Water Authority and ORA through a partnership.
Bill Hayes, president of the Clear Lake Water Authority, said there are many forms of wildlife that can be seen while going down the trail, including deer, beavers, many bird species and various plants.
With the trail running through Spartansburg, there are many places where people can stop when they’re done.
“In the Sparta area, you’ve got the local businesses that are right close to the trail when you’re going through town,” Hayes said.
While shorter than two aforementioned trails, Pymatuning State Park has two newly improved paths available for visitors to the scenic park.
The Spillway Trail, which runs from Fries Road to South Chestnut Street, has had 2 of its 3.25 miles recently paved, making it ideal for both bikers and pedestrians.
“It’s really scenic,” said Dan Bickel, the park’s superintendent. “It goes through an area of the park that’s called Bridge 20 Bay.”
Meanwhile, Sugar Run Trail, located near the bottom of the Pymatuning Dam, has had a new bridge installed to make it into a 1-mile loop. The previous bridge was destroyed in a 2018 storm.
While relatively short, Bickel called the path the “prettiest trail in the park” thanks to all the spring wildflowers located along it.
