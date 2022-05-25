CONNEAUT LAKE — It's nearly five months away, but plans are already being completed for the 31st annual Conneaut Lake Fall Pumpkin Fest at Conneaut Lake Park.
It will continue the tradition started more than three decades ago as a means to bring tourists into Conneaut Lake.
It has been a success, drawing tens of thousands of people annually.
Tents are set up all over the park grounds as businesses and nonprofits are represented at the three-day event.
Chairman Becky Leonard is now in her sixth year as head of the annual event, which features a parade, musical entertainment, games, crafts, food and much more.
"The plan is in progress," Leonard said. "The entertainment schedule is set. We will continue to do all the extra things to get Pumpkin Fest ready."
Before Pumpkin Fest starts, though, there is one last job to do from last year: Distribute $4,500 to students from Conneaut School District. That will happen in late May or early June as scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors.
Funds for the Judy Hughes Scholarship — named for the late businesswoman who was one of the founders of the event — are derived from raffles of various goods donated by local merchants.
Scheduled for the second weekend in October each year, this year's event run 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 15, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16.
In addition, the parade starts on Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. in downtown Conneaut Lake.
And, the week before the festival itself, the annual Miss Fall Pumpkin Fest Pageant, featuring contests for various age categories, will be held Oct. 8 at Conneaut Middle School.
Leonard said applications for all the events haven't been printed or distributed yet, but the plans are continuing.
"It is important because it brings a lot of people into the community and to businesses in Conneaut Lake," she said. "It also raises funds for CLABA (Conneaut Lake Area Business Association)," she added, noting CLABA is the sponsor, which leases the festival grounds from Conneaut Lake Park. Funds raised are used to help businesses as well. For example, CLABA recently held a St. Patrick's Day event, where it purchased gift certificates from the businesses, which then were awarded to visitors at the businesses. "We plan to do more such events this year," Leonard said.
Along with the musical entertainment, the festival includes food, games, pumpkin painting, crafts and other vendors — both businesses and nonprofits.
One of the most popular events, the "Car Smash," will return, Leonard said. A huge pumpkin is lifted on a crane and then dropped to smash an old car below — splattering the inside of the pumpkin everywhere and smashing the car into a crumpled heap. It is a popular event as young and old alike gather to watch the happenings.
Pumpkin Fest offers many crafts and other vendors who offer specialty gifts — just in time for Christmas giving. Some are homemade; others are unique items designed for all interests. Leonard said Pumpkin Fest "is my passion. ... I love doing it."
She hopes others will come and enjoy it and feel the same enthusiasm she does. It not only brings business to local vendors, it brings money to students for college.
