While the Crawford County Fair is undoubtedly the largest annual fair in the county, there is an abundance of other fairs and festivals that take place locally as well.
Many of these are focused around smaller sections of the county. The Spartansburg Community Fair, for example, is a major occasion for the borough in the northwestern part of the county.
Many former residents come back to attend the fair, which is set to take place Sept. 4-10 this year.
“Basically, if you’ve ever been in Spartansburg, you come back for the fair,” said Connie Sitterly, secretary of the fair board.
This is a major year for the Spartansburg Fair, as the it will be the 100th iteration of the event. This will be represented through some special categories in the fair’s home show and some celebratory entries in the parade.
Cochranton also has its own community fair, scheduled for Aug. 1-6. The fair features free admission, nightly entertainment and events, and a wide array of food and craft vendors.
“It’s fun because it’s still a small-town fair,” said Wendy Wagner Jones, president of the fair board.
The fair this year will feature the return of the cornhole tournament and woodsman carnivals, additions from last year which became fair favorites.
Jones said the fair has a rather unique new vendor this year, making homemade Amish soft pretzels.
In Titusville, the biggest event of the year is Oil Festival, running Aug. 12-13. Organized by the Titusville Chamber of Commerce, the festival features a variety of activities throughout the city, though mainly focused around Scheide Park.
“It’s a family-friendly festival,” said Boo MaGinnis, executive director of the Chamber. “We have kids zone, we have food vendors, and then we have the arts and crafts vendors in Scheide Park.”
Popular attractions include a classic car show on Spring Street on Saturday, the Oil Festival parade and the fireworks show on Saturday night.
For a July 4 celebration, look to the Ultimate Freedom Event at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. This free Independence Day celebration is organized by New Beginnings Church of God, and includes rides, musical entertainment, food and a fireworks display.
“I think it’s a great community day, a great day for the family,” Pastor Cliff Forbes said. “Just really celebrating our community and being able to see the community out in full force.”
Right in Meadville’s Diamond Park is Thunder in the City, an annual car show and motorcycle ride that takes on a festival atmosphere with food vendors, live entertainment and plenty of booths.
Planning for the event, set for Aug. 6 this year, is still in the process at the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce. However, Chamber Community Coordinator Karen Staudt promises it will be a great time.
“It’s our family-fun summer event, but it’s got the classic car and bike theme,” she said. “It’s just a great afternoon to come down, enjoy the activities, but also to see what the downtown Meadville area has to offer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.