CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake is known for its fishing, boating and water activities during the summer.
But, it also has a wide variety of events including many festivals this summer at Conneaut Lake Park.
Downtown, the Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society Museum is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m., plus other days by appointment.
The historical society also has three special activities planned for this summer.
An annual car cruise is set for July 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum; a golf tournament is July 21 at Oakland Beach Golf Course; and the annual Paddlefest (kayak race and dice run) is Aug. 6 at Fireman's Beach.
Music will be the focus of the annual Blues Festival at Conneaut Cellars Winery on June 18 from noon to 5 p.m.
An annual music concert, sponsored by the Eagles Foundation of Conneaut School District, is July 16 from noon to 5 p.m. Proceeds are used for scholarships.
Conneaut Lake Area Business Association will sponsor an Arts, Crafts and Gifts Fair at Conneaut Cellars Winery on July 2 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Conneaut Lake Kiwanis Club will sell flares again for a "light up the lake" event on July 3 for the Fourth of July holiday.
Area businesses also plan special events throughout the summer and some churches have special programs planned.
For the younger set, Shontz Memorial Library offers a summer reading program.
Golf courses are open also with various tournaments as well as public golfing throughout the season.
The Kiwanis Club will sponsor a color run race on June 18 at Fireman's Beach.
Fireman's Beach also is open daily for public swimming at no charge. There is a fee for parking, however.
Conneaut Lake Park is scheduled to open for the season in July.
A complete schedule of festivals is set, including:
• A truck show, June 25 and 25 with fireworks the evening of June 25.
• Music festivals, Country on the Lake, July 16; Rock on the Lake, July 30; and Reggae on the Lake, Aug. 20.
• Earthquakers, July 3 at 6 p.m.; Repeat Offenders, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m.; and Villain, Aug. 27.
• Mid-Summer Festival, Arts and Crafts, July 21-24, designed similar to the annual Pumpkinfest.
• Brew on the Lake, July 30 and 31.
• Ribs Fest, Aug. 19 and 21.
Of course, along with all the scheduled activities there are opportunities to just relax in Ice House Park and enjoy the view of the lake or take a walk along a track from Ice House Park to Fireman's Beach — or visit many of the businesses that offer residents and visitors a chance to see what all the Conneaut Lake area offers.
