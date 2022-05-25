The Crawford County Fair is ready for a gala return in 2022 after a bit of a rocky ride through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Billed as the largest agricultural fair east of the Mississippi, it's held in late August just east of Meadville.
The official dates of this year's fair are Aug. 22-27 — six days instead of what had been eight days.
"It's a full fair," Dean Maynard, president of the Crawford County Fair Board, said of this year's edition. "We did shorten the fair to control expenses."
The pandemic did cause no fair to be held in 2020 — in what would have been its 75th anniversary. In 2021, a scaled-back version of the Saturday-to-Saturday fair was held and billed as the 75th anniversary.
"We're getting back to normal and we're getting a lot of community support," Maynard said.
While known as an agricultural exhibition of livestock, crops, family living and crafts, the fair also is known for its fun atmosphere of rides, games, food and entertainment.
A full slate of major entertainment is set for the grandstand plus amusement rides will return as well.
The 2022 Crawford County Fair evening grandstand entertainment is:
• Aug. 21 — Darci Lynne
• Aug. 22 — Antique tractor pull
• Aug. 23 — North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series
• Aug. 24 — KOI drag racing
• Aug. 25 — Truck and tractor pull
• Aug. 26 — Country music concert with Hillbilly Way and Country Redford
• Aug. 27 — Demolition derby
The fair will have a staggered gate admission price structure.
Daily admission ranges from free to $8 depending on the time of day and the day itself, though weekly passes are available for both the public and vendors.
Daily admission for children 5 and under is free. There is sponsorship for passes for 4-H and FFA members and leaders and fair volunteers.
Weekly fair passes for the public are $30 each while fair exhibitor and vendor passes are $25.
Admission to the fairgrounds is free on Aug. 21. While Sunday is not an official day of the fair, Maynard said the board opted for a free gate admission to make it a family-friendly day.
For Monday, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 25, the fair will have free admission from 8 a.m. to noon; a $5 admission fee from noon to 4 p.m.; and an $8 admission fee from 4 to 9:30 p.m.
For Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27, admission is free until 10 a.m., and then an $8 admission fee from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
