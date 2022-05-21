The historic Meadville Market House has been a destination for farmers market events more than 150 years.
That tradition resumed earlier this spring and will continue through the fall.
The 2022 series of farmers market events will run on Saturdays until Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each week.
The markets are a tradition for many. Even those who don’t stop by each week like to know that they could head down on a Saturday to pick through greens, tomatoes, strawberries and more through the course of the growing season.
Nancy Schultz, on the other hand, is a regular, as are the cut flowers she sells.
“I plan to be there each Saturday as long as we keep COVID away and flat tires and all those kinds of things,” said Schultz, who has been “going to market” since the 1970s. “The last couple of years have been kind of iffy for the market — for everybody, really.”
Schultz’s mother-in-law preceded her in selling flowers during farmers markets at the Market House. Schultz joined her and then eventually continued on her own. In those early years, she recalled “digging dandelions by the bushelful” to be sold for use in salads. Her offerings and those of others have changed over the years, but one constant has been the atmosphere that results when the season, the vendors, the produce and the customers combine in that familiar way.
In a way, it’s hard to explain, according to Schultz, but at the same time it’s easy. “It’s just enjoyable,” she said.
Market Manager Kerstin Ams felt much the same as she swept up debris where the sidewalk meets the parking lot outside the front entrance of the Market House earlier this spring.
“It’s a really exciting feeling,” Ams said, “in the summer with a full plaza here, with farmers and customers and people hanging out.
“I think we are hopefully turning a corner from COVID one way or another,” she added.
The markets took place last year, but they will be back to a more familiar form this year, with farmers’ stands back in front of the building instead of spaced out along the south side as they were in 2021. Ams also expects increased participation from both farmers and visitors.
Since it was founded in 1870, the goal of connecting the community with the local farms that support it has been the Market House’s primary mission, according to Paula Burleigh, the interim chair of the board that oversees the Market House.
A big part of that mission is fulfilled by that familiar Saturday ritual. For some it’s a matter of picking up a fresh loaf of bread; for others it’s a nice time to walk the dog and see some friends; for many it’s a chance to pick up fresh ingredients for a salad and meal they’ll prepare later that day.
“The farmers market is absolutely crucial to our mission,” Burleigh said. “We are not only making locally grown food or produced goods available for purchase, but we’re providing a space for consumers to engage with the growers and makers.”
Burleigh made a compelling case for the role of the farmers market tradition in the Market House’s mission, but she also offered more practical argument for why a certain segment of the local population might want to stop by this weekend in particular.
“In addition to wonderful local produce,” she said, “folks can also find mother’s day gifts from local craft and flower vendors.”
The Market House farmers markets run on a weekly basis each Saturday through Oct. 29. The markets run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Market House itself is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
