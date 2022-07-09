WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A DUI checkpoint conducted by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville on July 2 resulted in five arrests and 10 traffic citations, according to a press release from state police. The checkpoint was also accompanied by simultaneous roving patrols.

The arrests included four for DUI — three involving alcohol and one involving drugs.

One person was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

One traffic warning was also issued.

A total of 149 motorists passed through the checkpoint, according to police.

 

