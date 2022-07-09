WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A DUI checkpoint conducted by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville on July 2 resulted in five arrests and 10 traffic citations, according to a press release from state police. The checkpoint was also accompanied by simultaneous roving patrols.
The arrests included four for DUI — three involving alcohol and one involving drugs.
One person was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
One traffic warning was also issued.
A total of 149 motorists passed through the checkpoint, according to police.
