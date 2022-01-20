LINESVILLE — Parents, coaches and student athletes alike were drawn to a meeting of the Conneaut School Board’s athletic committee Tuesday to share their concerns about sports in the school district.
The meeting was dubbed “The State of Athletics” by committee Chair GW Hall and was intended as a sort of crash course for the athletic committee, which is entirely made up of new members this year. In fact, Hall’s fellow committee members, Ryan Klink and Adam Horne, are new to the school board in general, having been elected last November.
While not quite the crowd size hoped for — Hall previously expressed a desire to completely fill the Conneaut Area Senior High School (CASH) auditorium where the meeting was held — the meeting did draw an audience which would be large even for a full school board meeting, and featured a lot of public comment. The meeting lasted a little over two hours, with about two-thirds of that time being taken up by the public comment section.
Across the length of the meeting, the committee members, athletic officials and more than a dozen public speakers touched upon a variety of topics, concerns, suggestions and grievances relating to Conneaut athletics.
While the meeting was intended to be about athletics as a whole, one specific topic that received attention was the school district’s search for a new high school football coach. Previous coach Jacob Stoyer resigned last December after a single winless season leading the team, and many members of the public stressed the importance of the school district making the right choice in picking his replacement.
“If this next hire is not done right, I’m willing to bet football is not here in three years, two years,” said Kevin Maziarz, a community member who spoke at the meeting.
Responding to a question from someone in the audience, Hall revealed the school district had received five resumés for the position and that interviews were starting Wednesday. He said school officials understand “how important this hire is.”
In terms of sports as a whole, the importance of middle school athletics was stressed by many people speaking in the audience. CASH boys soccer coach Scott Hinterleiter said his team is smaller than those he competes with — 18 compared to 20 to 30 — because of a lack of a “feeder program” to prepare the student athletes before they reach the high school level. Hinterleiter said he has members of the team on the field who have never played games of soccer before.
The meeting even saw a community member offer to head a feeder program if possible. Heather Walker, who started the Conneaut Area Youth Cheerleading program which cheers at Little Gridders football games, said she’d be willing to coach a junior high football cheerleading program.
Walker said there was a lack of programs for cheerleaders between sixth and ninth grade, resulting in many of those student athletes being lost to other sports.
Another factor of concern was getting the middle school student athletes to play together, potentially as the same team. Community members supported the idea, as keeping the teams separate means they won’t play together until they reach high school.
“The sooner you get these kids working together, playing together, fighting together for a common cause, the better it’s going to be,” said Brad Sharp, the parent of a middle school student. “I know everybody wants the rivalry to be this school and that school, but the bottom line is once you hit that freshman year, that rivalry is gone. You’re all on the same team.”
Conneautville resident Jessica Ellis raised concerns regarding transportation issues some parents have to deal with. She used an example of the wrestling program, which one of her sons is in.
“We live in Conneautville and when practices are run in Conneaut Lake and they’re not bused over to Conneaut Lake to get to those practices, that’s a huge, huge, huge barrier for people,” she said.
One area that saw many comments was on the topic of communication. Community member Ashlee Luke said improved communication could help with informing student athletes about training camps, arranging for car-pooling and other such matters.
“I think communication is the key, the common thread to what we’re discussing today,” she said.
More than one speaker pushed for the school district to use a platform other than Facebook, which not everyone uses, to communicate with student athletes and their families. Resident Nicole Mead said the girls soccer team uses an app called “Spond” successfully.
Hall, following the conclusion of the meeting, gave a positive reception to how the session went.
“I was happy,” he said. “We had community members come, we had community members speak.”
Hall said the meeting gave a lot of things for the committee to look at. He is hoping to have the athletic committee formulate a one-, three- and five-year plan for the district to help guide it moving forward.
He also plans to have the committee meet regularly and put out a standard meeting schedule. This contrasts with the previous iteration of the athletic committee, which Hall said met on an as-needed basis.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.