If you’re looking for a real estate agent in Crawford County who has plenty of experience and has lived in the area their entire life, you can likely find dozens of people to choose from.
If you’re looking for an agent who meets those requirements and also happens to be Black, the pool of candidates is significantly smaller.
Linda Peters, broker-owner of ERA Richmond Real Estate Service in Meadville, knows of only one Black real estate agent in the county during the half century she has been in the business: Stan McClure or, as she called him in an interview last week, “Stan the Man.”
“If they’re good and they do the job, that’s all I care about,” Peters said regarding the question of local real estate agents and race. “Stan does the job. He gets it done. What more do you want?”
Come July, McClure will have been doing the job for 25 years, all of them with ERA Richmond. But at 64, he also knows that while he may not retire this year, the possibility is on the horizon and he likely won’t be doing the job for too many more years.
“It’s all in the Lord’s plan,” McClure said regarding retirement. With a laugh, he added, “He knows what I want — and I’m telling you, it’s time, it’s time.”
As Black History Month 2022 neared a close, McClure reflected on his own role in Crawford County’s Black history. Though he knows of two Black real estate agents working now in the Erie area, he has never encountered any based in this county.
“I would’ve loved to have had one,” he said, pointing to the importance of several mentors who helped him make his way in the field. “I don’t know if any tried it before or pursued it — I don’t know that.”
McClure got his start in 1998 when he saw an ad in the newspaper and decided to “see if it fits.”
It soon became clear that the job did fit and he moved from the handyman work he had been performing into a new career.
Where some don’t find the busy evenings and weekends and generally unpredictable hours appealing, McClure was drawn to the emphasis on customer service and “really helping people.” He also appreciated the flexibility, which allowed him to help his mother with transportation and other needs following the death of his father.
Before entering real estate, McClure said he had “never sold anything.”
For Judy Deighton, a transaction coordinator at ERA Richmond who has been involved in Meadville-area real estate for close to 20 years, McClure’s warm and friendly personality is a big part of what continues to make him a good fit for a job.
“He’s always straightforward,” Deighton said. “He tells it like it is.”
McClure said the fact that he’s Black has not been much of a factor in his career in real estate. He also quickly pointed out that saying race has not been much of a factor is not the same as saying it hasn’t mattered at all.
“You know I ran into racism and things of that nature,” he said. “Just in 25 years, why wouldn’t I?”
Race was more likely to be a factor for others than for him, McClure said, recalling one prospective customer from years ago who spoke to him for about 10 minutes over the phone and set up an appointment to meet in person at the house the client wanted to put on the market.
When McClure arrived at the home, the homeowner refused to let him in and explained that he was waiting to meet with someone else, not realizing that McClure was the real estate agent he had spoken to on the phone.
“I was the guy, but I was a Black man,” McClure recalled with a laugh. “It was funny and actually we sat down and he admitted it. We talked and he said, ‘No one Black has ever sat in my house or been in my house.’ But we had a nice conversation.
“I didn’t get the listing,” McClure added with another laugh, “but we had a good talk.”
McClure said he didn’t take such moments personally.
“And you couldn’t,” he added. “I wouldn’t ever be here now if I did. … That took me not being offended about everything someone said or did.”
McClure told the story inside a small conference room at ERA Richmond’s North Main Street office across from First District Elementary School, proudly pointing out plaques on a nearby shelf that honored years of appreciation from customers. He was joined by lifelong friend — and former client — Melissa Burnett, who described McClure’s reaction as an example of “survival mechanisms” familiar to many Black people.
“That’s pretty big,” she said of McClure’s memory. “People who have never experienced anything — they don’t see it.”
McClure said he has learned survival mechanisms specific to the real estate business as well, the most important of them being that it’s impossible to please everyone.
“I was trying,” he said of his early days as an agent. A quarter of a century later, he has learned how to please enough customers — residential and commercial, buying, selling and renting — to stay successful in a line of work that typically sees high agent turnover.
His advice for those entering the market now is that the sellers’ market of the past two years continues. It’s a market, he said, that even agents with more experience than him have never seen the likes of before.
“Hang in there,” he advised those looking to buy. “If a house is meant for you, it’s going to be for you. Don’t be afraid to make an offer.”