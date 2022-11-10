Pat Ferrev and Jon Doe were first in the A rank, north-south play, at the Nov. 3 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders easy bridge or beginners bridge. Their score was 18.50. Average score was 12. Diana Smith and Marian Sherwood were second, 10.50; and Rita Walker and Pat Griffith, third, 7.
Tony Nearhoof and Mindy Nearhoof were first in the A rank, east-west play. Their score was 15.50. Average score was 12. Anita Powell and David Shoup were second, 10.50; and Michele Ackerman and Bernadette C., third, 10.
