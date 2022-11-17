Shirley Irish and Frank Grzegorzewski were first in the A rank at the Nov. 10 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 72.75. Average score was 54. Chetan Mody and Barbara Grzegorzewski were second, 67.75; Frank Smith and Roland Mariani, third, 59.75; and Joanne Ende and Barbara Spencer, fourth, 55.25.
B-rank winners were Smith and Mariani, first; and Chester Mott and Lois Mott, second, 55.04.
