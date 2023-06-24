Joanne Ende and Barbara Spencer were first in the A rank, north-south play, at the June 15 meeting of St. Brigid Bidders of Meadville American Contract Bridge League. Their score was 73.92. Average Score was 63. Frank Smith and Diana Smith were second, 71.67; and Barbara Grzegorzewski and Rick Klapthor, third, 65.42. B-rank and C-rank winners were Ende and Spencer, first; and the Smiths, second.
Shirley Irish and Chetan Mody were first in the A rank, east-west play. Their score was 83.83. Average score was 63. Phillip Wolfe and Laura Reeck were second, 72.58; and Jane Yusavage and Thomas Yusavage, third, 66.83. B-rank winners were Wolfe and Reeck, first; and the Yusavages, second. C-rank winners were Wolfe and Reeck, first; and Roland Mariani and Don Goldstein, second, 64.33.
