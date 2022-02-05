SPRINGBORO
Cemetery meeting
The Spring Cemetery Association holds its annual meeting Monday at 7 p.m. at the home of Lynette Weber, 157 S.Main St, Springboro.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Michael Shannon Seley, 44, of Meadville, Pennsylvania went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 30, 2022, with his family by his side. He was survived by his mother and stepfather, Luella Seley and Donald Dean of Meadville, Pa.; a brother John Seley, a sister-in-law Cherilyn Sel…