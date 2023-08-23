VENANGO — Saegertown fittingly won their Tuesday mega match which they hosted at the Venango Valley Golf Course.
The Panthers combined for a score of 356 with Wyatt Zirkle having quite the impressive day, scoring a 76 overall. The next closest scorer to Zirkle was Union City's Morgan Grieco, who scored 83.
Cambridge Springs took fourth in the match with an overall score of 407. Maplewood fell to last with a 409 score. Garrett Dewey led Maplewood with a 91 score and Ian Anderson led Cambridge Springs with a 99 score.
All three PENNCREST schools will be back in action on Friday at the Maplewood mega match at Mount Hope Golf Course at 9 a.m.
Saegertown Mega Match
1st- Saegertown (356)
Wyatt Zirkle 76
Jon Grundy 92
Ryder Bailey 89
Everett Gardner 99
Mason Allio 108 x
Westin Baker 103 x
2nd- Union City (364)
Mogan Grieco 83
Trent Parkhurst 88
Ian Kinney 104
Gunlan Magee 89
Carter DeSimone 107 x
Mason Wieczkowski 94 x
3rd- Seneca (376)
Klayton Komisarski 98 x
Brayden Trimble 96
Clayton Dolph 94
Brayden Johnson 91
Kendall Yosten 95
Aidan Grove 113 x
4th- Cambridge Springs (409)
Ian Anderson 99
Brewster Brown 101
Seth Glenn 102
Brody Beck 107
Trent Dailey 111 x
Hunter Rose 128 x
5th- Maplewood
Garrett Dewey- 91
Rachel Brunot- 100
Landyn Reynolds- 109
Avery Palotas- 109
Jillian Barker- 119 x
Allanah Kelly- 143 x
