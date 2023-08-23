VENANGO — Saegertown fittingly won their Tuesday mega match which they hosted at the Venango Valley Golf Course. 

The Panthers combined for a score of 356 with Wyatt Zirkle having quite the impressive day, scoring a 76 overall. The next closest scorer to Zirkle was Union City's Morgan Grieco, who scored 83.

Cambridge Springs took fourth in the match with an overall score of 407. Maplewood fell to last with a 409 score. Garrett Dewey led Maplewood with a 91 score and Ian Anderson led Cambridge Springs with a 99 score.

All three PENNCREST schools will be back in action on Friday at the Maplewood mega match at Mount Hope Golf Course at 9 a.m.

Saegertown Mega Match

1st- Saegertown (356)

Wyatt Zirkle 76

Jon Grundy 92

Ryder Bailey 89

Everett Gardner 99

Mason Allio 108 x

Westin Baker 103 x

2nd- Union City (364)

Mogan Grieco 83

Trent Parkhurst 88

Ian Kinney 104

Gunlan Magee 89

Carter DeSimone 107 x

Mason Wieczkowski 94 x

3rd- Seneca (376)

Klayton Komisarski 98 x

Brayden Trimble 96

Clayton Dolph 94

Brayden Johnson 91

Kendall Yosten 95

Aidan Grove 113 x

4th- Cambridge Springs (409)

Ian Anderson 99

Brewster Brown 101

Seth Glenn 102

Brody Beck 107

Trent Dailey 111 x

Hunter Rose 128 x

5th- Maplewood

Garrett Dewey- 91

Rachel Brunot- 100

Landyn Reynolds- 109

Avery Palotas- 109

Jillian Barker- 119 x

Allanah Kelly- 143 x

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you