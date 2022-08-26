The Meadville cross country team is going to have a lot of different faces leading it through the 2022 season.
Starting at the top, the Bulldogs will have a new head coach as former assistant Jenny Zamerini is set to takeover the program. Former coach Chuck Jones retired at the end of last season.
“I am really looking forward to this opportunity,” Zamerini said. “Chuck and Heather (Paris) have kind of had me under their wing, showing me the ropes for a handful of years now and I’m glad that they had the time that they did and I hope they took as much time as they wanted, but I’m excited to see what we can we do with the kids we have, the kids we have coming up.”
Zamerini will navigate her first season as head coach without Riley Fronce, who’s currently on the cross country team at Division I St. Bonaventure. Fronce was named to the Region 6 second-team last year.
“She’s a really big loss,” Zamerini said. “I know she’s gonna be successful at Bonaventure and fortunately we have her younger sister on the junior high team, so I do look to hearing how she’s doing. She’ll be a huge individual loss.”
Without Fronce, junior Camryn Guffey will be relied upon to lead the girls team this season. Besides Guffey, the girls team will feature many freshmen who will get their first reps at high school cross country.
The boys team will be led by Max Dillaman, who’s entering his junior season. Dillaman has qualified for the state championship meet in each of his first two years. Dillaman finished 72nd for a time of 17 minutes, 49 seconds during last year’s meet.
Overall, Zamerini expects Dillaman, Guffey and Charlie Minor to be the three leaders of this year’s team.
“Max has already been pretty key,” Zamerini said. “We’ve not only kind of made sure his summer training has been top notch, but we’ve also kind of leaned on Max Dillaman, Charlie Minor and Cammy Guffey as leaders since we have everyone else as freshmen, so we’ve kind of asked him to lead by example and by voice this preseason.”
In total, the Bulldogs will have 11 runners on the team: seven girls and four boys.
With a small and mostly inexperienced roster, Zamerini admitted that the team has a lot of room for growth.
“We’re sharing some soccer players this year, but we also have a lot of room to get into better shape,” Zamerini said. “We might start off not where we think we can be during the first race of the year, but I know come October, just like they did in junior high, this team is going to rock it up to success throughout the season. I think they have a huge ceiling for success this year.”
