Who would have thunk it at the beginning of the season?
With only one senior, Griffin Buzzell, and only three returning starters, Meadville coach Ray Collins entered this season with an iffy outlook:
“The underclassmen are going to be the backbone of the team, and for us to be successful, those guys are going to have to come together quickly to keep us competitive,” he said in August. “Their overall lack of game experience is a big concern.”
Fast-forward to now: No concerns.
The explosive and defensive-minded Bulldogs (7-3) are playing for the District 10 Class 3A championship tonight at 7 against General McLane (6-3) at Edinboro University.
“We knew that the development of our younger, first-year starters would be the key to whether we had a successful season this year … and they really responded,” said Collins. “It has been a great trip so far.”
The ’Dogs’ trip nearly got cut shockingly short last week, though. Entering as a heavy favorite against Harbor Creek in the opening round of the D-10 Class 3A playoffs, the normally potent MASH offensive attack sputtered in the opening three quarters of action, leading only 20-10 heading into the final period.
Meadville’s defense – and junior running back Khalon Simmons – to the rescue.
Making a game-changing defensive stand at their own 1-yard line midway through the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs prevented the Huskies from scoring, and on the ensuing possession, Simmons broke loose for a school-record, 99-yard touchdown romp, increasing their lead to 27-10, and eventually, a 44-10 win.
“The goal line stand really seemed to ignite our players and we really ramped up our intensity over the last minutes of the game,” said Collins. “Like the old saying goes, ‘it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,’ and that was very true for our team last week, and we were able to finish out the game on a high note and get the big win.”
Can you explain the unexpected slow start, coach Collins?
“I think we ran into a highly motivated Harbor Creek team … they came ready to play,” he said. “I also don’t think we were 100 percent focused and ready to go. Our team played hard, but we just lacked intensity and emotion.”
Could it happen again, the Bulldogs taking General McLane lightly, who they beat 47-7 in Week 2 of the regular season? Not likely.
“Our team is fired up to play and we have emphasized to them how tough it is to make it to the District 10 championship game, and they can’t let the opportunity slip away,” said Collins. “They have to show up and play with a lot of intensity and emotion, and we have to make sure that we are playing very physical football.”
The keys to a District 10 championship, coach:
“Very simple, it begins with us being ready to go at kickoff,” said the eight-year MASH mentor. “When our players step onto that field, they have to be game ready and prepared for a four-quarter battle. That is what championship football is all about. Nobody is going to give you anything and you must be ready to fight and battle to earn the title of a champion.
“On defense, we need to make sure that we contain the General McLane two-quarterback system. We must be ready for them to run the option game at us and then be ready when they switch over to their spread passing and run game.
“Offensively, penalties were a big drive killer for us against Harbor Creek. We had a lot of false starts, holding and illegal procedure penalties that hurt a couple of drives. We have to eliminate those mistakes so that we can keep our offense on the field and putting together quality drives that end up with us scoring points.”
One for Buzzell? That is the Bulldogs’ motive.
“Nothing would be better than to win a District 10 championship for our lone senior on the roster, Griffin,” said Collins. “Griffin was a freshman in 2018 when we went 0-9. For his career to begin on an 0-9 team and to end with a District 10 championship would be so rewarding for him. He has been our emotional leader all season and every coach and every player wants to do their best against General McLane so that Griffin can go out as a champion.”
Jim’s pick: Meadville 43, General McLane 14.
Alex’s pick: Meadville 34, General McLane 21.