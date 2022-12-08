Move over, Landon Plyler, Plaza Lanes has another youth bowling phenom.
Peyton Miller.
Grabbing the attention of Plaza Lanes proprietor Ramon Rodriguez and other Youth Level 1 League onlookers, the 15-year-old Miller put on a bowling clinic recently by throwing games of 205, 225 and 240 for a career-high 670 series.
“Peyton killed it,” said the excited Rodriguez.
Miller sure did — throwing 20 total strikes. The promising right-hander threw a three-bagger in the third-fifth frames and struck out in 10th frame in her first game; six strikes in a row from third-eighth frames in second game; seven straight strikes from fifth frame through 11th ball in third game.
In other words, a Natalie Hanks-like performance.
Miller’s average? An eye-catching 188, and it’s only going to get higher.
Great shooting, Peyton!
Wait — another Miller girl also excelled: Peyton’s older sister, Keirstynn. The 18-year-old also tossed a 600 in the Youth Level 1 League with 195 and 236 games for a 601. Great shooting, Keirstynn!
As for Plyler, the defending Cat’s Young Gun of the Year — and recent 300-game shooter — had another strong showing with 215 and 207 games for a 614.
At Lakeside Lanes, Colby Stewart — who is making a strong case for Cat’s All-Young Gun team this season — shot another 600 with a 603. Top game was 226.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.