When you meet Meadville coach Tony Tartaglione for the first time, you will know it immediately: A very confident man.
Tartaglione’s inner confidence is starting to rub off on his players.
Although some District 10 baseball gurus are titling today’s Class 4A quarterfinal game between Meadville and D-10 power Cathedral Prep as, “David versus Goliath,” the Tartaglione-led, youth-laden Bulldogs — on the other hand — are charged up for the clash at Mercyhurst University at 1:30 p.m.
“I believe in them, and they believe in themselves,” said Tartaglione, who guided the ‘Dogs to a 7-10 overall record and 6-8 Region 2 mark in his first year at the helm. “I’m excited for the kids … a great opportunity for them. The staff and I are happy the kids battled this year and got into the playoffs. A new season starts in the playoffs.”
The Bulldogs are heading into the playoff game with a full head of steam, winning their final two regular-season games against Conneaut (7-6) and Franklin (6-0).
“It was a good win against CASH and a great win over Franklin,” said Tartaglione. “Franklin is one of the better teams in 3A.”
Tartaglione is a realist when it comes to the key factors in beating Prep, which posted a 16-4 overall record and 12-2 Region 5 mark: “We need to put runs on the board and limit our mistakes.”
The Bulldogs’ boss will give the ball to his senior ace pitcher Jacob Smith, who mainly relies on his fastball and curveball.
“Jacob needs to pound the zone and limit his walks,” said the MASH skipper. “He also needs to keep his pitch count down.”
Meadville’s batting order: 1. Freshman Brighton Anderson, cf; 2. Freshman Rocco Tartaglione, ss; 3. Sophomore Owen Garvey, c; 4. Smith, p; 5. Sophomore Gavin Beck, 3b; 6. Junior Carson McGowen, rf; 7. Sophomore Isaac Johnson, 1b; 8. Sophomore Andrew Jefferson, lf; 9. Senior Tyler Blood, 2b.
Cathedral Prep will be powered by senior Andrew Malec, who batted a sizzling .426 (23-for-54) and smacked six home runs and drove in 24 runs. He was also 4-1 on the mound.