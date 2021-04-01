The dynamic bowling brothers, Cameron and Landon Plyler, Katarina Cameron, Wyatt Heim and Jazmyn Anderson were victorious in their respective age divisions in the Pennsylvania Youth Pepsi Division 1 Championships at Eastland Bowl in Erie last Saturday.
Cameron Plyler cruised to the Under 10 Boys Scratch championship with a 466 series (133 pins better than the runner-up); Landon Plyler — who rolled 255 and 225 actual games — won the Under15 Boys Scratch with a 658 series; Cameron took first place in the Under12 Girls Scratch with a 504 series; Heim captured the championship in the Youth Handicap Singles Division A 151 (average) & Up with a 780 series; and, Anderson grabbed top honors in the Youth Handicap Singles Division C Girls 110 (average) & Under with a 439 series.
The local Division 1 champions — along with the following qualifiers — will now compete in the Pepsi State Championships at Lancaster on May 15.
The other state qualifiers:
U12 Boys Scratch — 2. Aiden VanSise.
U18 Boys Scratch — 4. Jordan Vaughn.
U18 Girls Scratch — 2. Delaney Whitehead.
Handicap Singles Boys 151 & Up — 3. Eric Graham.
Handicap Singles Division A Girls 151 & Up — 2. Keirstynn Miller.
Handicap Singles Division B Boys 111-150 — 2. Brock Anderson.
Handicap Singles Division B Girls 111-150 — 2. Braeleigh VanSise.