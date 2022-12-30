Year in review

Editors note: The Meadville Tribune is re-visiting the top eight Crawford County-area sports stories from 2022 Wednesday, Thursday, today and Saturday. Two stories will run per day in no particular order.
Meadville loses state title match
Meadville was a tiebreaker set away from winning a state championship but everything that could go wrong did go wrong in the fifth set.
Hitting errors and close calls combined with a consistent Lower Dauphin (23-1) attack proved too much for the Bulldogs (20-1).
Lower Dauphin rallied to win the PIAA Class 2A boys volleyball championship at Penn State University’s Rec Hall 3-2 (19-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 15-6). Meadville finished the 2022 season as the state runner-up for the second consecutive season. Lower Dauphin also beat Meadville in last year’s state finals match.
“We’re happy to be here, humbled to get here, we just came up a little short. We lost to a good team,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. “We played a good match. It’s a good group of kids. We’re gonna miss these guys that gave everything they had and there’s nothing to be ashamed of.”
After a 2-2 tie in the fifth set, Meadville had four straight hitting errors to put the Falcons up 6-2. Kills from Lower Dauphin’s Luke Gibbs and Liam Carney put the Falcons up 10-3 and prompted Bancroft to take a timeout.
Lower Dauphin finished the set on a 5-3 run to close out the match and complete the comeback.
Jackson Decker led the Bulldogs with 33 kills and had a 0.256 hitting percentage. Julian Jones added 11 kills and 13 digs while Cameron Schleicher had eight kills and 12 digs. Orchestrating the offense was Caden Mealy who tallied 46 assists, 10 digs and two kills.
Decker, an all-state selection last season, is one of a handful of starting players that isn’t a senior.
For the team’s six seniors — Jones, Mealy, Schleicher, Codey Deeter, Braden Bosco and Mitch McKain — their time as Meadville Bulldogs has come to an end. They’ve had a tremendous amount of success. The group won a state title in 2019 as freshmen and were state runners-up in 2021 and 2022. The 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.
“I had a great opportunity to play here for three years, four years whatever you want to call it. To make it to three state championships in three years is pretty special,” Jones said. “I had the opportunity to play in three of them when most kids don’t get to play in one. Even though we lost two out of three, it’s pretty special.”
The senior class graduated with a record of 59-2, three District 10 championships, two silver medals and one gold medal.
Meadville swimmers set records at districts
The Meadville girls swimming team rewrote the record book during the District 10 swimming competition at S.P.I.R.E. Institute.
The 400 freestyle relay team consisting of JJ Gowetski, Jaidyn Jordan, Olivia Philbrick and Maura Bloss set a meet and team record with a time of 3:34.92. It was more than 10 seconds faster than the team’s seed time of 3:48.12.
The time broke what was the oldest record in the Meadville record book. The previous record was clocked at 3:38.08 in 1977.
The time also set a new district meet record. The old record was held by McDowell and set in 2012.
Gowetski led off the relay and finished her leg in 52.51 seconds. As it so happens, her time also set a new record for the 100 freestyle. She broke Liz Barba’s 2001 time of 52.65.
In the 100 backstroke, Philbrick, a current Binghamton University swimmer, won the event with a 56.15 and also set a new meet and team record with the time. The old record was set by Philbrick two years ago (56.97).
With Philbrick’s individual win, it gave Meadville three girls with four gold medals on the weekend. Philbrick, Bloss and Gowetski were winners on three relay teams and one individual event.
“We had three girls in JJ, Maura and Olivia each commit themselves to three relays and only one individual event. Usually swimmers will split it two and two,” Meadville head coach Pete Coppelli said. “They ended up setting new district meet records in all their relays. I have not seen anything like it.”
Another swimmer that will advance to states in an individual event is Brielle Cheney, though not without a bit of controversy.
Cheney finished second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:09.41, but the first place finisher was disqualified for a lane violation.
No other swimmers qualified for states, but there were several personal best times in the pool.
Skylar Bland set a PR in the 100 backstroke (1:06.07) and took second. Jenna Bosco PRed in the 500 freestyle (5:55.64) and placed sixth.
For the boys, Isaac Johnson set a PR in the 100 breaststroke (59.48) and took second. Charlie Minor set a PR in the 100 freestyle (54.54).
Other finishers for Meadville were Braden Bosco in the 100 breaststroke (4th, 1:03.55) and Jaidyn Jordan in the 500 freestyle (3rd, 5:35.55). The boys 400 freestyle relay consisting of Johnson, Bosco, Minor and Aiden Mahoney placed third with a time of 3:32.78.
