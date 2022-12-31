Editors note: The Meadville Tribune is re-visiting the top eight Crawford County-area sports stories from 2022 Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and today. Two stories will run per day in no particular order.
CASH grad Litwin signs with Chicago Bears
Former Conneaut Area Senior High School standout and Slippery Rock University All-American wide receiver Henry Litwin signed an undrafted free agent deal to join the 90-man roster with the Chicago Bears after the Bears locked up Litwin following the NFL Draft.
“I am so thrilled for Henry Litwin, his family, our program and our University,” SRU head coach Shawn Lutz said in a press release. “Henry walked on at Slippery Rock, became the best receiver in school history and now is getting a chance to play in the NFL. He is a true testament to what hard work and a relentless approach can lead to and we couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Litwin was with family when he got the call from the Bears.
“I want to thank the Bears for giving me this opportunity and I want to thank my teammates, coaches and family for helping put me in this position,” said Litwin. “My grandpa just passed away recently and he lived in Chicago and was a huge Bears fan, so this is an even more impactful moment for my family.”
Litwin was a star in football and basketball for the Conneaut Eagles from 2012-2016. He caught a game-winning touchdown pass in the 2014 District 10 Championship game against Cathedral Prep. On the basketball court, Litwin was a 1,000 point scorer.
At Slippery Rock, Litwin excelled on the football field and in the classroom. He was a two-time first team All-American for his play on the field and was named the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-America of the Year honoree and the only Division II finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy for his work in the classroom.
Over three seasons in the starting lineup, Litwin shattered the SRU career records for receptions, yardage and touchdowns. He led all players in Division II over the last three seasons with 221 catches for 3,392 yards and 42 touchdowns. Litwin grabbed 103 passes for 1,509 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019 to set the SRU single-season records in all three categories and followed that up with 67 catches for 1,042 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021 while catching passes from two new quarterbacks.
He was named to first team All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, All-Region and All-America honors in both the 2019 and 2021 seasons (SRU did not play a 2020 season due to COVID-19).
Litwin was also a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-American and became the first athlete in any sport from SRU to be named the Academic All-America of the Year honoree in 2021. He was a finalist for the Campbell Trophy and was the only Division II member of the National Football Foundation’s National Scholar-Athlete Class of 2021.
CASH baseball team forfeits rest of season
The rest of Conneaut Area Senior High School’s baseball season is canceled after the school board suspended 14 players and the coaching staff at an executive session.
The suspension stems from an undisclosed event during the team’s trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
A statement from athletic director John Acklin stated “14 of 19 students broke CSD Policy while at Myrtle Beach over Easter break while the coaching staff was negligent to carry out their responsibilities.”
No details about the violations were provided.
“The board felt the offenses were great enough to suspend the 14 players leaving only five remaining. With only six games remaining it would be nearly impossible to put together a new staff and get them up to speed in such a short period of time,” Acklin said. “I am sure it was a tough decision for the board to make, but they felt a need to follow district policy.”
The team was 4-6 overall and 2-4 in Region 2 before the decision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.