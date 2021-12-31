Editors note: The Meadville Tribune is re-running the top eight Crawford County-area sports stories from 2021 Wednesday, Thursday, today and Saturday. Two stories will run per day, in no particular order.
Rushing attack leads Bulldogs to D10 title
By Alex Topor
Meadville Tribune
(From Nov. 13) What a career it’s been for Griffin Buzzell, the lone senior on the Meadville Bulldogs roster.
As a freshman in 2018, Buzzell and the ’Dogs went 0-9. As a senior, Buzzell helped lead his team to a district title.
Buzzell scored three touchdowns and spearheaded a stout Bulldog defense at Edinboro University’s Sox Harrison Stadium on Friday. Meadville defeated General McLane 52-19 to win the District 10 Class 4A title.
“I’m really proud of Griffin,” Meadville head coach Ray Collins said. “For him to be the lone senior that gutted it out and for him to end as a champion is very appropriate for the career he’s had.”
Buzzell ran for 116 yards and three scores off of 19 attempts.
“All the work paid off. All the years of grinding and working paid off and we’re not done yet. We’re going to keep working every day and make a good state run,” Buzzell said. “Once you put the work in, all your dreams come together.”
General McLane came into the game with a 6-3 record and the Lancers did not go down without a fight. Meadville beat region foe McLane 47-7 in week 2.
“General McLane came ready to play. It’s very similar to what we saw last week against Harbor Creek. Once you have playoff football teams come ready to win. Everyone is shooting for the same thing and wants to be a D10 champion. Coach (Jim) Wells and coach (Bill) Frick had an outstanding game plan,” Collins said. “They moved the ball very well and their offense was clicking. Then they played stout defense on the other side. It took us a little while to settle into the game.”
The Lancers received the opening kickoff and moved down the field at will. Dylan Sheeder capped off the drive with a four-yard touchdown run.
Meadville answered with a 70-yard touchdown run from Khalon Simmons, but GM scored again in the first quarter to hold a 13-8 lead. A safety and second Simmons touchdown gave Meadville a 16-13 lead at halftime.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and they really seemed to pan out. We came out in the second half and played a lot better to put the game away,” Collins said. “We never took anything for granted. We never thought coming into tonight we would walk away with it. We told the kids all week it will be a tough game and GM will be ready to play so you better be ready. They needed to match their intensity and physicality and we did that.”
The Bulldogs put up 30 points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Simmons and Buzzell each scored twice in the quarter.
“Khalon is a playmaker,” Collins said. “Griffin is the hard runner to grind out the tough yards and Khalon is the guy that will explode on the outside and make fantastic plays.”
Simmons ran for 221 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries.
“On his first touchdown of the night he shook six or seven guys and went from one side of the field to the other before he finally scored. He just does it all,” Collins said. “He’s great on defense and we have a nice tandem in the backfield right now.”
The eight-year head coach described Buzzell as the hard runner, but that may be an understatement. He routinely runs opponents over and lays the boom stick on defense.
“The contact is my favorite thing about football. Every single play whether its defense or offense, I’m trying to hit someone,” Buzzell said. “My chemistry with Khalon is crazy. I have his back and he has mine. When you have each others back’s like that, you can’t stop it.”
General McLane had no answer for the ‘Dogs rushing attack. Since winning a state championship in 2006, the Wells-led Lancers are 0-7 in district title games. The program has a 3-10 all-time record in district championship games.
For Meadville, the district title is the second in program history. The Bulldogs beat Grove City 62-26 in 2016 to capture its first title with a Journey Brown-led squad that made it to the PIAA quarterfinals.
“Every group we have is special and unique. Every group in my eight years, we love them like they’re own kids. We have systems in place and a formula we follow and we don’t deviate from that,” Collins said. “Our kids learn early on to embrace that system and it’s their willingness to be coached and trust the process that makes them special. There is nobody that’s selfish on this team at all.”
Meadville will play either Friday or Saturday at a time and location to be determined. They will face the winner of today’s matchup between University Prep and Juniata.
Cochranton downs WM for Class 1A crown
By Alex Topor
MEADVILLE TRIBUNE
(From Nov. 6) The Cochranton Cardinals overcame a slow start to beat West Middlesex in four sets 16-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17 and win the Class 1A District 10 championship.
West Middlesex had the Cards out of sorts to start the match at Meadville Area Senior High School on Saturday.
The Big Reds’ offense overwhelmed Cochranton in the first set. Kennedy Beatty and Emily Anthony took turns finding soft spots in the defense and took the first.
Cochranton answered the call and won the second set 25-19, but still didn’t seem to be clicking like they have all season long.
West Middlesex took advantage and led 12-6 in the third set before the Cardinals started to heat up.
“They started to play a bit better and capitalized on some errors, though they didn’t make many errors over there today,” Cochranton head coach Marci Malliard said. “Anytime you can shift momentum is big.”
The Cards cut back on errors and were siding out nearly every Big Reds attack.
Cochranton chipped away at the lead and overtook West Middlesex 19-18 on a Brooklyn Needler kill. Needler would provide the set winning kill as well that gave Cochranton a 2-1 lead in the match.
The crowd at the House of Thrills was loud and helped the Cardinals down the stretch.
“I think they feed off the energy and support from the crowd,” Malliard said. “Today was the most enthusiastic they’ve been on the court all season.”
The teams traded points in the fourth set until Cochranton pulled ahead late. Junior setter Dana Jackson found Devyn Sokol and Needler for kill after kill until the red birds put the game away.
“It feels really good and rewarding to win the title,” Jackson said. “I think we were a little nervous, but also excited coming into the match. We’re going to take the state playoffs game by game and just do our best.”
Jackson had 33 assists. Sokol led the match with 15 kills and Needler had nine. Taytum Jackson led in digs with 21.
“It feels amazing. All of our hard work and talent went into this,” Sokol said. “I was nervous because I knew they had two big hitters but once we got into it I realized that we can do it. This is easy.”
The big hitters Sokol is referring to are Beatty and Anthony. Beatty led the team with ten kills while Anthony had eight kills and ten digs.
West Middlesex ended the year 19-5.
“Cochranton is a very disciplined team and they kept the ball in play. We haven’t played a team like that all season. I think we got nervous and made some errors but they played lights out as far I’m concerned,” West Middlesex head coach Carole O’Dell said. “In comparison to the regular season they elevated their play and that’s all I can ask for. I told them after the game to keep battling no matter what life gives you.”
For Cochranton, the district title is the program’s third in the past four years and tenth overall.
The team will host Homer Center, the District 6 runner-up, on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Prior to the season some may have written off Cochranton.
The team lost senior all-region middle hitter Megan Heim to a knee injury and graduated Lexie Moore.
“Losing Megan was huge and changed the picture for what I planed to do with the lineup, but we had other people step in. Some people did other jobs and we had some freshmen step up as of late,” Malliard said. “We will keep trying to tweak things here and there and get better and better as the season goes on because your competition forces you to be better.”