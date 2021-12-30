Editors note: The Meadville Tribune is re-running the top eight Crawford County-area sports stories from 2021 Wednesday, today, Friday and Saturday. Two stories will run per day, in no particular order.
CASH wins third straight D-10 volleyball title
By Alex Topor
Meadville Tribune
(From Nov. 8) Despite winning two straight District 10 titles and only losing three matches in the regular season, Conneaut entered the Class 3A District 10 championship against Villa Maria as the underdog.
The underdogs won their third-consecutive district title and claimed the moniker of top dog in the district yet again. Conneaut needed four sets to down Villa 25-15, 16-25, 31-29, 25-23 and advance to the state playoffs.
The Lady Eagles came out of the gates red hot. Senior Amber Clark was on-point in her passes and the offense rolled the Victors 25-15.
Villa flipped the script in the second set and evened the match 1-1.
“The girls could have collapsed and threw in the towel after the second set. We had all the momentum from the first, but Villa took it to us in the second,” Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota said. “We strung together some points at the end of the second set to build some momentum back and I felt that was important.”
The third set is one that seemed to take an eternity.
Neither team gained an edge until a couple balls fell Villa’s way. Conneaut found themselves down 24-21 and in danger of trailing in the match. The Eagles flexed their mental toughness and didn’t blink.
A pair of Villa errors brought Conneaut to a 24-23 deficit. On the next volley, Clark passed to junior outside hitter Kaylee Mattera, who buried the ball into the ground to make the game 24-all. The momentum was in Conneaut’s favor, but the team still had to finish the job, which was easier said than done.
Each team took turns scoring. Conneaut would have the advantage and Villa would even it, over and over again.
“It was very hard on the sidelines to keep a straight face and not let my emotions show. All the credit goes to the girls. Whenever someone needed to step up and make a play, they did,” Krankota said. “We had some excellent defensive efforts and the offense put the ball away when they needed to.”
Mattera put the ball away on the next point to bring the Eagles one away. Villa sided-out the Conneaut serve and appeared to be on their way to tying the game, but senior Jaelyn Blood came up big with a block to win the set 31-29.
“The set literally felt like forever, but we just kept pushing point-by-point, taking it one at a time and staying focused. That’s what got us through it,” Mattera said. “The whole match was such a team effort. Villa was undefeated coming in and to beat them feels so good.”
Villa Maria was undefeated during the regular season. A match between Villa and Conneaut was canceled during the season and not rescheduled.
In the fourth set, Conneaut rolled to a 16-11 lead and looked to be cruising to an easy win. Villa’s big hitters — Karlee Berchtold, Kasey Smith and Madeline Parks — brought the team back. The Victors tied the match at 22-22.
“We struggled with their hitters at times, but once we settled and started blocking better our defense was able to find some rhythm and I feel we frustrated them a bit,” Krankota said. “We knew coming in Villa would get theirs. They have too powerful of an offense for anyone to shut them down. We told the girls to not stumble on their mistakes and move on to the next point.”
A Victors error and Mattera kill gave the Eagles match point. Freshman Lainie Harrington provided one of her seven kills in the match to give Conneaut the win.
“We’re so proud of the girls. District 10 girls volleyball is extremely competitive. Any team can win on any night,” Krankota said. “We understood we were the underdogs coming in and the girls embraced that. They came in with no pressure and played fearlessly tonight.”
Villa was led in kills by Berchtold with 20.
“Villa is a very good team,” Krankota said. “They played a great season and they left it all on the floor.”
Mattera led the match with 28 kills. She added six digs, four blocks and two aces. Passing her the ball most of the time was Clark, who finished with 43 assists.
“The win feels amazing. It helps that we’re all like a family and love each other,” Clark said. “The third set put a lot of strain on us, but we had the energy to pull through and that’s what you need to do to win. We’re excited to keep playing, especially with how last year ended.”
Defensively, senior Rylee Jones paced the team with 16 digs. At the net, Sylvia Prebor had 11 blocks and 10 kills. Blood added 11 blocks.
After last year’s district title, the team was forced to forfeit its first-round state playoff match due to COVID-19.
“I’m hoping we can stay healthy and keep playing as long as we can,” Mattera said.
The Eagles are scheduled to host Armstrong on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. Armstrong is the third-place finisher from the WPIAL.
“We feel a lot of people had written us off because of our strong senior class we lost last year, but these girls refuse to be denied,” Krankota said. “They have a strong bond. They truly love each other and you can see that on the floor.”
Saegertown’s Hunter Robison caps season with 5th place medal
By Ken Wunderley
Special to the Tribune
(From March 13) HERSHEY — Hunter Robison made his second appearance in the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Tournament on Friday at Giant Center in Hershey and returned to Saegertown with his first state medal.
However, it wasn’t the medal he had hoped for. Robison placed fifth in the 106-pound weight class after posting two victories in four matches.
“It’s my first state medal,” Robison said. “I had hoped to finish higher, but I’m pleased with what I was able to accomplish. It feels good.”
Robison earned his berth by winning consecutive titles at the District 10, Northwest Region, and West Super Region tournaments. He entered the eight-man bracket as one of the top two seeds.
Robison faced Conwell-Egen’s Steven Harris, the East Super Region fourth-place finisher, in the quarterfinals and posted a 3-1 victory. A first-period takedown provided the margin of victory.
“The first match at Hershey is always tough,” Saegertown coach Jim Mulligan said. “The key in that match was his riding. We thought he was going to roll after he got that win.
In the semifinals, Robison faced a very familiar opponent, Hickory’s Louie Gill, one he had beaten twice in the past month. Robison beat Gill 2-1 in the District 10 finals. The two faced off again in the Northwest Region finals and Robison posted a 5-2 win.
“The other two matches against Gill were tough,” Mulligan said. “We never took him down in either win. We got a reversal the first time and beat him 2-1. In the second match, he was down 2-0 and reversed Gill to his back.”
And Robison didn’t take him down in Friday’s rematch either, as Gill recorded takedowns in the first and third periods en route to a 5-2 victory.
“It’s tough wrestling a guy that knows your style so much,” Robison said. “It’s hard to beat those tough guys three times in a row.”
That dropped Robison to the consolation bracket where he faced Montoursville’s Brandon Wentzel, the defending state champ who lost in the semifinals Burrell’s Cooper Hornack.
The match between Robison and Wentzel went to overtime after the two traded escapes. Robison almost scored a takedown midway through the overtime.
“I shot in for a left-hand knee pull and I had my arm up a little bit and he stepped around it,” Robison said. “I didn’t really commit to the takedown as much as I should have.”
Just when it looked as if the match would go to the tiebreaker, Wentzel scored the winning takedown with two seconds left.
“I thought we had the winning takedown in overtime but Hunter couldn’t finish it,” Robison said. “And then to get taken down with two seconds to go, Hunter deserved a better fate.”
The loss dropped Robison to the fifth place match where he posted a 3-1 win over West Branch’s Landon Bainey.
“My confidence level was a bit higher for that match, because I wrestled Bainey last week in the super regional, and I beat him again,” Robison said.
Gill went on to win the bracket with a 6-2 win over Hornack in the finals.
“I still think Hunter is the best guy in the bracket,” Mulligan said. “If we held this tournament again tomorrow, I think Hunter would win.”
Robison was making his second appearance at Hershey. As a freshman at General McLane, he placed second in District 10 and third in the Northwest Region to qualify. He did not place after posting a 2-2 record.
“I’ve coaches seven or eight guys who have been in the state finals, and four state champs, and Hunter is as good as any of those guys,” said Mulligan, summing up the day. “Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for us today.”