Aaron Judge is having one of the greatest seasons by a big league player this century.
The 6-foot-7, larger than life superstar reached the season’s midway point with an MLB-best 29 home runs and 64 runs scored, along with 60 RBI and an OPS of .972. It’s not out of the realm of possibility he could surpass Roger Maris’ franchise record of 61 home runs — baseball’s pre-steroid era mark of greatness — and as his Yankees arrive at Fenway Park for this weekend’s big four-game set, they come in with a nearly insurmountable lead in the AL East and are on pace to finish with 116 wins.
And yet somehow the Yankees might actually let Judge leave this offseason.
Over money.
This situation is without precedent in baseball history. The New York Yankees have always been the team throwing around money and signing players like Judge away from everyone else. Now one of the sport’s biggest stars is chasing a mark once held by Babe Ruth and leading his team to one of the best records in baseball history, and there’s a real chance he could leave for one of New York’s rivals this coming offseason.
These are not George Steinbrenner’s Yankees, that’s for sure.
Things reached this point after Judge and the Yankees failed to agree on a contract extension prior to Opening Day, all but ensuring Judge will hit the open market as a free agent this fall. After Judge’s deadline passed without a deal, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman took the unusual step of publicly acknowledging the club’s offer, which he said was seven years, $213.5 million.
At $30.5 million per year, the deal would have represented the highest annual value for a Yankees position player in franchise history, but the overall money still would have fallen well short of the recent megadeals signed by the game’s elite.
It would have been almost half the total value of Mike Trout’s 12-year, $426.5 million contract, and well short of the deals signed in recent years by Mookie Betts (12 years, $365 million), Francisco Lindor (10 years, $341 million), Fernando Tatis Jr. (14 years, $340 million) and Bryce Harper (13 years, $330 million).
Judge bet on himself that he belongs in that class, and so far that bet has paid off handsomely. It’s hard to imagine Judge signing any deal that isn’t worth at least $300 million, and it’s harder to imagine the Yankees not being the club to give it to him.
In generations past, the Yankees almost always made it work with their homegrown stars. Derek Jeter signed a 10-year deal the offseason before he would have become a free agent, and Mariano Rivera, Bernie Williams and Jorge Posada all spent their whole careers in the Bronx. So did Don Mattingly and Ron Guidry, and it’s hard to imagine Thurman Munson ever leaving if his career hadn’t been tragically cut short.
Add on the elite free agents like Reggie Jackson, Mike Mussina, Alex Rodriguez and C.C. Sabathia, and you can see how the Yankees garnered their fearsome reputation as baseball’s richest and most aggressive franchise.
And yet now the Yankees might get outbid by the small market San Diego Padres? Billionaire Steve Cohen’s crosstown New York Mets?
The Boston Red Sox?
There’s no reason that should come to pass. The Yankees are still among baseball’s richest and highest spending franchises and they’ve set themselves up as a World Series contender for years to come. Letting Judge walk seems ludicrous, but the fact that it’s even a possibility speaks to how much things have changed over the past decade.
Where the Yankees once lapped the field, the rest of the league has caught up. The Yankees now function like a normal big market club, and you could argue they’ve been supplanted by the Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers as baseball’s financial heavyweights
But the Yankees have never been normal, and with Judge on board they are every bit the on-field juggernaut they’ve always aspired to be. It will be fascinating to watch how this plays out, and if Judge actually does wind up signing elsewhere it could tell us a lot about what kind of franchise the Yankees will be going forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.