The Cambridge Springs sister duo of Madison and Makenzie Yanc lead area boys and girls soccer teams in first-team all-region honors.
Madison was named to the team as a goalkeeper while Makenzie as a forward.
Fellow Blue Devils teammates Isobel Yasenchack and Nola Zook were named to the second-team for Region 3. Yasenchak as a midfielder and Zook as a center back.
Also in Region 3 was Maplewood’s Jordyn Ploski. Ploski made the first-team as a center back.
In Region 2, three Conneaut Lady Eagles made the second team. Jocelyn Denihan (goalkeeper), Bailey Clark (center back) and Joslyn Fusco (center back) were all named.
Meadville had four girls named to the Region 6 second-team. Seniors Addie Phillis and Phoebe Templin, both midfielders, made it. Lilly Kinder and Kaylee York made it at outside back.
In boys soccer, Meadville’s Konney Sayre made the Region 5 second-team as a forward.
In Region 3, Saegertown’s Andrew Rockwell (midfielder) and Conrad Williams (center back) were named to the second-team.
Conneaut had two players named to the Region 2 second-team. Darren Zeits (forward) and Nolan Rados (defender) both made it.