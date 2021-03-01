SHARON — Hunter Robinson did it again.
On Feb. 20, Robison brought home a first-place medal from the District 10 Class 2A wrestling championships in Sharon.
This past Saturday, Robison got his first regional championship, placing first at the Northwest Region Class 2A wrestling tournament, also held at Sharon High School.
Wrestling at 106 pounds, the Saegertown junior beat Hickory’s Louie Gill in the finals by a 5-2 decision for the top spot on the podium.
On his way to the title match, Robison pinned Fort LeBoeuf’s Andie Przybycien in 2:17 in the quarterfinals and then earned a 10-3 decision over Brookville’s Cayden Walter in the semifinals.
With the win, Robison upped his season record to 19-1 and earned the right to compete at the West 2A Super Region on March 6 at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Two other Panthers — junior Landon Caldwell and senior Jaden Reagle — also competed at regionals. With the top three wrestlers from each weight class advancing to the super regional, Reagle and Caldwell will also move on.
Caldwell (172) also made it to the finals, where he met Commodore Perry’s Gage Musser. In the title bout, Musser earned a 5-3 decision.
Reagle (145) placed third, beating Fort LeBoeuf’s Conner McChesney 8-2 in the third-place match after falling in the consolation round and battling his way back.
Saegertown head coach Jim Mulligan was elated with his wrestlers’ performances at regionals. The Panthers have had a region champ for 10 consecutive years, and Mulligan was glad Robison kept that streak alive.
“It was an entertaining match,” Mulligan said about the title bout. “He kept his composure and came up big at the end.”
Mulligan was also happy for Caldwell and Reagle.
“Landon gets better by the week,” Mulligan said. “We had a chance to win his finals match, but he will be better next weekend.
“This is Jaden’s fourth trip to regionals. For him to take third after losing his first-round match showed a lot of heart and grit. I couldn’t be any happier for him. He’s wrestled hard for the Panthers since he’s been 6 years old. We love him.”
Mulligan added that having three wrestlers moving onto super regionals is equivalent to states because they are in the top 16 in the state.
Conneaut Area Senior High is also sending three wrestlers to super regionals — freshman Hunter Gould (106), sophomore Collin Hearn (152) and senior Trevor Turksy (215).
Gould placed third with a 6-3 decision over Brookville’s Cayden Walter in the third-place match.
Hearn won 5-2 over Port Allegany’s Taro Tanaka for third. The two were tied 1-1 in the third period, then Hearn scored a reversal for a 3-1 lead and then two back points for the win.
Turksy also had a 5-2 decision for third, beating out Redbank Valley’s Aiden Gardner.
All three had dropped into the consolation round and fought their way back.
CASH had five wrestlers at regionals. Unfortunately, two did not advance.
At 113 pounds, Kyle Lantz won in the quarterfinals then lost to the eventual champ in the semifinals. Lantz, a sophomore, then lost in the consolation round. He finished his sophomore year at 12-8.
Teammate Josh Anderson (172) lost in the quarterfinals, then won one and lost one in the consolation round. The senior finished his season at 13-7.
CASH head coach Kevin Welsh said his kids wrestled “very hard.”
“I think they did a great job of preparing themselves all three weeks of postseason so far and it showed,” Welsh said. “All five kids were well prepared, but sometime you wrestle well and lose, and that was the case with Lantz and Anderson.
“What I’m most excited about is if super regions are the top 16 in the state, then in any other year, I have three state qualifiers and two of them are underclassmen.”
Welsh said the senior wrestlers have done their job in showing the underclassmen how it’s done.
“They did their part in building this program, and that is all I can ask,” Welsh said.
Cambridge Springs and Cochranton each had two wrestlers compete at regionals. Unfortunately, neither of them advanced to super regionals.
For Cochranton, Jack Martinec (126) won the quarterfinals, then lost the semifinals and the consolation semifinals. A junior, he finished the season at 20-3.
Teammate Stetson Boozer wrestled at 160. Boozer, a junior, won the quarterfinals before losing the semifinals and then the consolation semifinals. Boozer finished the year at 14-10.
For Cambridge, Gunnar Gage and Brody Beck saw their seasons come to a close.
Gage (126) lost his first match in the quarterfinals. In the consolations, he won the quarterfinals but lost the consi semifinals. Gage finished his sophomore year at 19-7.
Beck (113) lost in the quarterfinals to the eventual champ. In the consolation round, Beck won the quarterfinal match, then lost in the consi semifinals. Beck, a freshman, ends his season at 18-9.
Reynolds was first in the 29-team field with 102.5 points. Saegertown placed seventh with 43 points, Conneaut Area was eighth with 37 points and Cambridge Springs and Cochranton tied for 20th with six points.