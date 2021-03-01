ALTOONA — Meadville’s Griffen Buzzell did what he needed to do.
After falling to Selinsgrove’s Steven Miller 11-4 in the opening round, Buzzell battled back and put himself in place to battle for true second place and a trip to Super Regionals next weekend back in Altoona.
Unfortunately for Buzzell and the Bulldogs, that is where the rally ended.
Buzzell’s season came to an end with a 7-3 loss to Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman in the true second place bout at 189 pounds at the PIAA Class AAA Northwest Regional Tournament on Saturday at Altoona High School.
Following his loss to Rossman, Buzzell bounced back with a fall in 4:07 against Obama Academy’s Bryan Allen. He then earned a 7-0 decision over St. Marys’ Waylon Wehler before pinning General McLane’s James Laird in 10 seconds for third place.
Because Buzzell had not faced Rossman, who fell to State College’s Carson Manville in the championship bout, he was granted the opportunity to battle Rossman for second.
Buzzell was one of four Bulldogs competing in Altoona.
Alex Kinder also dropped his first bout at 126 pounds. He, too, bounced back with a win in the consolation quarterfinals — a fall in 3:49 over Brashear’s Ryan Barnard. Kinder’s season came to an end with a fall against DuBois’ Brendan Orr.
Same was the case for 25-pounder Rhoan Woodrow. He fell to Clearfield’s Mark McGonigal in the opening round. A 31-second pin over Obama Academy’s Bryson Jones, kept Woodrow going. But he fell to Central Mountain’s Nikolas Miller by fall in 3:35 in the consolation semifinals.
Finally for Meadville, Westin Chess opened with fall in 4:13 over Westinghouse’s Duane Cooper at 132 pounds. He followed with a loss (by fall) against State College’s Pierson Manville in the semifinals. Chess’ season ended with an 8-3 loss to Williamsport’s Braden Bower.
Bellefonte won the team title with three champions. Cathedral Prep also finished with three champs — Jacob Vandee (113 pounds), John Campbell (215) and Paniro Johnson (152).
McDowell advances one to Super Regionals: 106-pounder Logan Sallot, who placed second.