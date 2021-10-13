SAEGERTOWN — Kyler Woolstrum won a cross country tri-meet at Saegertown High School on Tuesday to power Cochranton to wins over Saegertown and Franklin.
Woolstrum, a sophomore, led all runners with a time of 16 minutes and 44 seconds. He was followed by teammate Chase Miller who finished in 17:02.
Third place belonged to Saegertown’s Sam Hetrick in 17:27. Fellow Panthers Eddie Hazelet and Mike DeJohn took sixth and tenth place, respecively.
Cochranton’s Landon Homa placed seventh and Lance Axton finished eighth.
As a team, Cochranton defeated Saegertown 22-37 and Franklin 26-31. Franklin beat Saegertown 25-24. On the season, Cochranton is 2-0, Franklin 1-1 and Saegertown is 0-2.
For the girls, Franklin’s Nadalie Latchaw won with a time of 19:29.
Paige Fuller was Saegertown’s top runner. She finished in second (20:50). The Panthers also claimed the fourth through sevenths spots. MaKayla Stevens took fourth (23:04), Emma MacAdam placed fifth (23:06), Skyler Bland took sixth (23:08) and Rachel White finished seventh (23:48).
As a team, Saegertown beat Franklin 24-31 and moved to 2-0 on the season while Franklin is 1-1. Cochranton lose to both teams 15-50 and is 0-2 on the year.
Meadville drops dual
ERIE — At a dual meet on Tuesday at Brown’s Farm in Erie, Meadville lost to Cathedral Prep 16-47.
Max Dillaman placed sixth (17:53) and Charlie Minor took 10th (18:42).
Riley Fronce placed 16th overall in 23:38.
Meadville races at Alden
ALDEN, N.Y. — Meadville’s boys cross country team placed 18th at the Bulldog Stampede Invitational at Alden High School in New York on Saturday.
Max Dillaman led the team with a time of 17 minutes and 15 seconds. He placed in 21st place.
Charlie Minor finished 67th (18:36), Anthony Gionti placed 106th (19:38), Connor Zimmerman placed 119th (20:09) and Caiden Riordan finished 153rd (22:39).
For the girls, Cam Guffey (20:59) and Riley Fronce (21:33) placed 27th and 33rd, respectively.
Meadville also had a pair of middle school champions.
Meghan Puleio and Tate Walker both finished first at the invitational.
Girls Volleyball
Conneaut beats Hickory
HICKORY — The Conneaut Eagles beat the Hickory Hornets in a Region 5 match on Tuesday 3-1 (20-25), (25-17), (25-14), (25-13).
Kaylee Mattera led the team in kills and digs with 18 and 19, respectively.
Sylvia Prebor recorded eight blocks and seven kills. Rylee Jones had 18 digs and Amber Clark dished 42 assists.
Conneaut is 9-2 on the season and hosts Meadville on Thursday.
Tigers sweep Knights
GUYS MILLS — Maplewood swept Franklin 3-0 (25-13), (25-16), (25-11) in a Region 3 match on Tuesday.
Bailey Varndell recorded 23 assists and ten digs. Eve Beuchat also had ten digs and Trista Robinson had six kills. Sadie Thomas produced 16 kills and 12 digs
Maplewood is 9-4 on the season and plays at Greenville on Thursday.
Saegertown sweeps Eisenhower 6-0
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown Panthers hosted Eisenhower for a doubleheader to make up for a canceled game earlier this season.
In the first match, Saegertown swept Eisenhower 3-0 (25-10), (25-10), (25-11).
Brittany Houck and Averie Braymer each had seven kills. Kam Fuller recorded 18 assists and three assists.
Abby Kirdahy recorded seven digs and Houck had eight.
In the second match, Saegertown swept them 3-0 (25-10), (25-15), (25-6).
Braymer led with eight kills while Brywn McLaughlin and Houck added seven and six, respectively.
Fuller had 25 assists. Houck also had 13 digs and Kirdahy recorded 12.
Saegertown is 8-4 on the season and plays at Youngsville on Thursday.
Girls soccer
Blue Devils down Tigers 3-1
TOWNVILLE — Cambridge Springs used a big second half to beat Maplewood 3-1 in a Region 3 soccer match on Tuesday.
Maplewood’s Natalie Kurt scored a goal in the fifth minute to open the scoing and give the Tigers an early lead.
The 1-0 lead held until early in the second half. Isobel Yasenchack scored off a corner kick with Makenzie Yanc recording an assist.
Yanc added another assist when she set up Paisley Mangold. Yanc scored a goal herself with about ten minutes left to play.
Cambridge Springs is now 4-3-2 overall and 3-1-2 in region play.
Maplewood is 3-8-1 overall and 1-4 in the region.
Boys soccer
Chargers shutout Chautauqua
Crawford Christian Academy continued its impressive season with 4-0 win against Chautauqua Christian Academy on Monday.
Ben Wise scored twice with Dan Tyson and Ethan Mattocks adding goals as well. Kodi Flint recored two assists. Conner Dahl and Ben Henry each added one assist.
In goal, Camdyn Maynard had three saves.
“Great overall team effort. The seniors rose up and led today with their work and hustle,” head coach Steven Mattocks said. “Their example fueled the rest of the team.”
The team is now 9-2 and travels to Slippery Rock on Thursday to play Cornerstone Prep.