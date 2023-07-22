SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown’s Little League All-Stars defeated Harborcreek 5-3 with a strong come-from-behind performance Friday evening at the Saegertown Little League fields off Erie Street.
Matthew Shartle hit a clutch three-run double in the fifth inning that would go on to be the game-deciding hit. Shartle’s father, Jamie, is currently in the hospital and Matthew had the extra motivation to put the game on his back.
“It felt amazing. It was all for my dad there,” said Shartle, who went to visit his father in Meadville after the game.
Saegertown trailed for the majority of the game as Harborcreek came out swinging. Gavin Snyder hit a double to start the game off and was later batted home by Bryce McCay and gave Harborcreek the 1-0 lead.
The two teams traded defensive innings as strong pitching and fielding limited hits. Saegertown left three runners on base in the bottom of the third.
Immediately after, Harborcreek extended its lead with two RBI singles to move their team ahead 3-0.
Saegertown’s offense finally started to warm up late in the game. In the fourth inning, Pryce Whitman hit a long ball to the fence and Brayden Shetler would later bat him home.
In the fifth, things continued to fall into place for Saegertown with loaded bases and just one out. Up to bat with his dad on his mind, Shartle hit a three-run double to make the game 4-3.
Another run scored as Whiteman hit a single and up 5-3 after trailing for the majority of the game, all Saegertown had to do now was play defense.
Saegertown got the two-for-one deal at first base as pitcher Jaxton Amy and first baseman Shetler teamed up for a double play. A strikeout by Amy sealed the deal and Saegertown won 5-3.
“They showed grit today,” said Saegertown head coach Joe Groner. “They fought through some innings where things didn’t go their way and had good pitching and great defense. I couldn’t be more happy with them.”
With an emotional win in their pockets, Saegertown will play DuBois today at the Saegertown ball-fields.
“DuBois is tough,” said Groner. “They are a powerhouse team so we are just going to go have fun and play Saegertown baseball.”
The two teams will play at noon. If Saegertown wins and forces an if-necessary doubleheader, it will follow at 2 p.m.
