With only losing two seniors from last year, the Maplewood wrestling team comes into the 2022-23 season with much more experience.
Head coach Chris Andrews is confident that experience will show on the mats this season.
“We’re looking to kind of build upon from last year,” Andrews said. “We had a pretty solid season last year. A lot of returning guys, we only lost two seniors from last year... We’re really looking to build upon that. We have a lot of good, strong guys coming into this year.”
The Tigers may be experienced, but they are entering this season without any seniors on their roster.
Last season, the Tigers had two wrestlers make it to the Northwest Regional Class 2A tournament, Chase Blake (120) and Cadyn Shetler (106). Andrews expects Blake and Shetler to improve from last year’s finish. Blake is a junior while Shetler is a sophomore.
Besides Blake and Shetler, Andrews also expects A.J. Proper, Michael Wickstrom and Landyn Reynolds to have an impact on the team this year. Proper is currently out with an injury, but Andrews expects him to return at some point in the season.
“There’s a couple that are definitely looking to improve upon their season last year,” Andrews said. “We had a couple regional qualifiers and we expect a lot coming out of those guys. We have a good base coming into this year and a couple guys from last year got acclimated a little bit from their freshman seasons. We’re looking to have them kind of starting to settle into their wrestling careers this year.”
As the year progresses, Andrews expects his team to be adaptable.
“As the season kind of goes in, we have our first tournament coming up this weekend, so we’re gonna get a lot of feedback on different things to work with for certain guys,” Andrews said. “As the season progresses, we’re just gonna really critique our wrestling, get our moves down, just good fast-paced, hard-noise wrestling.”
Maplewood opens its season at the Hickory Invitational, which will take place today and Saturday.
