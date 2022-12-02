Cassidy Kravec has always been around the game of basketball.
After years of playing the sport, Kravec will finally get her first opportunity to lead a program after becoming the head coach of the Saegertown girls basketball team. Kravec previously served as an assistant coach for the Meadville girls team and takes over for Amy Braymer. Kravec also used to be a teacher at Saegertown, but she was transferred to Maplewood.
“For any young coach that’s in an assistant position, I feel like they’re always aspiring to be a head coach, like that’s the ultimate goal,” Kravec said. “The position opened to be a head coach and I thought it was a no-brainer to take over. I’ve played basketball my entire life, ever since I was a toddler, so it’s always been something that’s a part of my life. I’m very passionate about it, very committed as an athlete and now a coach.”
Last season, the Panthers finished 9-14 with a 7-7 record in Region 2 play. The Panthers fell 59-22 to West Middlesex in the District 10 Class 2A quarterfinals to end their season.
This year, the Panthers will stay in Region 2. They will compete for the region crown along with Maplewood, Cambridge Springs, Cochranton, Union City, Rocky Grove and Youngsville.
“My first ultimate goal is numbers,” Kravec said. “The roster was not very deep last year, so my first main goal and expectation would be retainment, recruitment and retainment. Our roster right now is 12, which is almost double what they’d had last year, so that’s huge so far.”
The Panthers will only have to replace one player from last year’s team. They will be without second-team all-region player Averie Braymer, who averaged 8.8 points per game last season.
Even without Braymer, the Panthers are returning a lot of experience with five players earning significant minutes last season. All five will be in the starting rotation as Layilah Drakes, Lindsey Greco and Lyndzee Amory will be the team’s three guards while Hailee Gregor and Maggie Triola will command the forward spots. Gregor is the team’s lone senior and the most experienced of the five.
“She ultimately will be my biggest leader on the floor, the oldest, she’s my only senior,” Kravec said. “She has already voiced a lot of good opinions, good advice for the younger girls. She’s a powerhouse underneath the hoop. I definitely look to her as the clean-up crew, being able to finish all the little stuff underneath.”
Gregor will be surrounded by other players with different skill-sets. At 5-feet, 9 inches, Triola is the Panthers’ tallest player and expected to be the team’s main rebounder. Drakes will be the team’s point guard and will facilitate the team’s offense. Amory is more of a shooting guard, but she is also expected to run the team’s offense along with Drakes. This season, Drakes and Amory will often feed the ball to Greco, who will be the Panthers’ primary outside shooter.
Besides the five starters, Kravec expects guard Lindsey Weaver to have an impact off the bench. Weaver has limited varsity experience.
Defensively, Kravec wants her team to be physical. Typically, Saegertown has utilized a zone defense, but Kravec plans to change that.
“They’re extremely coachable,” Kravec said. “That’s a huge strength. I think they have a lot of trust in me as their coach, being able to call out different plays and different items and things on the sideline. We’ve had a great response already in the scrimmages and practices that we’ve ran already.”
