The Maplewood boys basketball program is starting from scratch in the 2022-23 season.
Not only do the Tigers have a new head coach in Jake Ciecierski, but they’ll also have to replace six seniors from last year’s team. Ciecierski takes over for Shawn Rhoades, who will be leading the girls team this season.
“I thought it was a fantastic opportunity to gain some really good head coaching experience at the varsity level,” Ciecierski said. “I also thought it was a great situation to get into being that we graduated six seniors, so this is a fresh team in a lot of ways with the opportunity to improve and really just to establish a winning culture and a positive culture, which is something Maplewood hoops hasn’t had in a little bit.”
Last season, the Tigers finished 5-17 overall with a 3-11 mark in Region 2 play. This year, Maplewood will compete in Region 3 along with Cochranton, Youngsville, Eisenhower, Cambridge Springs, Saegertown and Union City.
Ciecierski is confident the Tigers can make a jump from last year’s standing.
“Without question, I think we’ll improve from a win-loss standpoint,” Ciecierski said. “The boys have set some pretty lofty goals for themselves and I think that is going to be achievable. We sat down as a team and we’ve outlined what we want to accomplish and I think we’re definitely gonna accomplish those goals.”
This season, Ciecierski will be counting on his three seniors, Ethan Peterson, Cole Doolittle and Isaac Williams. Peterson and Doolittle were voted team captains. Jacob Woge, Case Peterson and Landon Lentz are also expected to earn significant minutes in Ciecierski’s rotation.
According to Ciecierski, the team’s biggest strengths are toughness, attention to detail and dedication.
“They are coming in everyday and going 110 percent from the first minute of practice to the very end and I think that’s something that’ll carry over into our games as well,” Ciecierski said.
Since it’s his first season at the helm, Ciecierski thinks it will take some time for his team to adjust to a new coaching style.
“Obviously getting a handle on my system, getting a handle on what my plays look like, what the actions are out of them, how to read the defenses, just basic stuff like that,” Ciecierski said. “When you have a first-year head coach, you don’t have time to have any sort of real offseason programs... It takes a little bit of time to gel together like that, but we’re pushing. We’re trying to make up for lost time and I think we’re doing a pretty good job of that.”
