Allegheny won a hard-fought five-set matchup against Oberlin on Wednesday, Sept. 29, and swept Kenyon last Saturday, Oct. 2. Overall, Allegheny improves to 12-4, 2-2 NCAC in the 2021 season.
Outside Hitter Cheyenne Wilson was named NCAC Athlete of the Week with 23 kills, 18 digs, three aces and two blocks. Wilson set season-highs in digs with 14 and kills with 13 against the Yeowomen. Meanwhile, in that same matchup against Oberlin, Setter Olivia D’Andrea picked up her 1,000th career assist.
The victory was Allegheny’s first NCAC win since Oct. 21, 2015. Additionally, Allegheny’s defeat of Kenyon marked the first time the Gators earned consecutive victories in the NCAC since they won back-to-back games against Oberlin on Oct. 16 and Oct. 19, 2011.
FIELD HOCKEY: Allegheny went 2-1 this past week to improve to a 5-4 record on the season. The Gators defeated Oberlin 3-0 on Wednesday, Sept. 29, lost 2-0 to Kenyon in their first conference game of the year on Saturday, Oct. 2 and shutout Medaille 8-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Allegheny scored a college record eight goals in Tuesday’s victory. Midfield Maya Francisco and Attack/Midfield Debbie Nailsnick each recorded two goals, while Attack/Midfield Ramsey Smith registered a goal and three assists.
MEN & WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Allegheny’s men’s cross country team finished 22nd out of 41 colleges in the Lehigh Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pa. on Friday, Oct. 1. The Gators had two top-100 finishers out of 340 racers in Tim Weighart (25:20.6 — 20th) and Adam Cook (25:54.9 — 63rd).
Allegheny women’s cross country came in 12th place out of 39 colleges during the same invitational. Emma Wall (22:05.01 — 31st), Eva Kerr (22:47.0 — 78th) and Sarah Maue (22:59.5 — 92nd) all finished the course in the top-100 out of 341 runners.
WOMEN’S GOLF: Allegheny won the Wooster Fall Invitational that occurred in Jeromsville, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3. The Gators came out on top with 660 strokes, 30 more than their nearest competitor in the ten-college tournament.
Camile O’Halloran earned her second invitational victory of the season by turning in a 75 and 76. Her last victory was in the Heidelberg Fall Invitational on Sept. 17-18.
MEN’S SOCCER: Allegheny lost 6-0 versus Denison on Oct. 2 as they fall to 4-6, 0-2 NCAC.
Defender Dave Anderson and Midfielder Chris Andolina each had a shot on goal for the Gators.
WOMEN’S SOCCER:
Allegheny lost 2-0 against Denison on Oct. 2 but won in overtime 2-1 against Geneva on Monday, Oct. 4.
Forward Emily Orr’s first goal of the season tied the game at one in the 90th minute of play, while Midfielder Natasha Rosa scored the winning goal four minutes into the first overtime period.
FOOTBALL: Allegheny lost to Kenyon 27-13 on Oct. 2 to drop to 1-4, 0-3 NCAC on the season.
David Babb paced the Gators with eight assisted and 11 tackles overall while recording his first interception of 2021.