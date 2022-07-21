CLEVELAND, — Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer couldn’t contain his excitement when the team made the trade on the Friday night of the draft which ultimately set them up to select kicker Cade York in the fourth round the next day.
“I had tears streaming down my face,” Priefer joked last month. “I was a very happy man.”
York is here to save the kicking game and the organization isn’t messing around. The two other kickers on the roster were cut shortly after the draft, including Chase McLaughlin, whose struggles in 2021 left the Browns in this position.
It’s York’s show.
Of course, it wasn’t just McLaughlin’s struggles leading to this, it was also watching Evan McPherson kick Cincinnati to the Super Bowl, a prime example of the impact a good kicker can have.
McPherson, a fifth-round pick by the Bengals in 2021, made 28 of 33 field goals in his rookie season and missed just twice after Week 5.
He made a 20-yard field goal as time expired against Kansas City in Week 17 to clinch the AFC North, a 52-yard field goal as time expired in the Divisional Round to knock out the top-seeded Titans and a 31-yard overtime field goal to knock the Chiefs out of the AFC Championship Game.
By the time the Super Bowl arrived, McPherson already loomed in the back of everyone’s minds as the Bengals, trailing by three, drove to midfield before stalling at the end of the game. They weren’t far from the rookie’s range.
McPherson was great, but his story isn’t told in a vacuum. Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense is why he had those opportunities in the first place, but the point here is McPherson not only didn’t undermine the success of the offense by missing kicks, he accentuated it with his ability to make big kicks from distance when they needed him.
A good kicker makes life easier. Just ask the Ravens.
How nervous were you when Baltimore had the ball in Week 14 last season, trailing by two points, at their own 41 with a first-and-10? They were only a first down away from at least thinking about giving Justin Tucker a shot to win it.
It was only a year earlier, on Monday Night Football, when Tucker drilled a 55-yard field goal into the Dawg Pound end of the stadium to win the game. Tucker, of course, is a legend, a surefire Hall of Famer at a position that doesn’t get much love from Canton. Let’s not hold York to such a high standard just yet.
But can he do what McPherson did? It’s what the Browns are hoping, especially after investing so heavily in their quarterback position.
It will take some patience. Bengals fans probably weren’t raving about McPherson when he missed two potential game-winning field goals against the Packers in Week 5. Kicking in the NFL is hard and York will have some hiccups.
The journey is different for everyone. Younghoe Koo made one of four attempts from 40-49 yards for the Chargers in 2017 before landing in Atlanta, where he’s made 92.6 percent of his kicks in three seasons and is 13-of-14 from 50-plus yards.
Daniel Carlson, a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in 2018, made 73.1 percent of his field goals for the Raiders in 2019 and is one of the NFL’s most reliable kickers — he beat the Browns in 2021 with a game-winning kick. Seems like a guy Minnesota wouldn’t mind still having around.
Even Zane Gonzalez, a seventh-round pick by the Browns in 2017 who was cut after a disastrous Week 2 performance in New Orleans in 2018, put together a nice year in Carolina last season, making 90.9 percent of his kicks.
It can’t — and it shouldn’t — take York three or four years to find his rhythm, but it’s important to remember this, like every other draft pick, is a longterm investment. Even if York has his ups and downs in 2022, he can be a good kicker for a long time.
Kind of like Phil Dawson, who made 82.1 percent of his kicks from 1999-2006 and missed 20 of his 54 attempts between 40 and 49 yards in that span. He made six of seven attempts from 50+ yards in those years, too, and the Browns stuck with him. Now you can’t get through a press conference with a kicker here without mentioning Dawson’s name.
York has the talent to have a McPherson-like impact this season for sure. Remember against Green Bay, when the Browns had the ball trailing by two and were relying on a practice squad kicker? If York is on the roster, all those fans who screamed to run the ball might have been heard because his range would have opened up many more end-of-game options for Kevin Stefanski.
If York isn’t quite McPherson in Year 1, that’s fine. This is an investment. But he should give this team some opportunities to steal games in a league where the line between winning and losing is thinner than the width of the goal posts.
