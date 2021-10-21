It’s been more than a week since Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, and the NFL seems more than happy to sweep the whole incident under the rug.
In case you were somehow fortunate enough to miss the news – or just need a refresher – Gruden was found to have used racist, sexist, misogynistic and homophobic language in a slew of emails sent to former Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen a decade ago. The emails first came to light in reports from the Wall Street Journal and New York Times, and the fallout was swift.
Over the course of a weekend, backlash grew across the league and Gruden’s resignation was announced during ESPN’s broadcast of “Monday Night Football.”
The NFL would be ecstatic to see the story end there, but there remain a host of questions about how pervasive Gruden’s opinions are in a league with a spotty history on race relations. There are just three Black head coaches and three Black general managers among 64 positions across the league, and that’s before we even get to the banishment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for speaking out about racial injustice.
At the very least, Gruden’s emails – even though they’re 10 years old – are another black eye in the court of public opinion. The sentiments expressed by the 58-year-old ex-coach were widely condemned across the NFL, with Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner astutely acknowledging the issues aren’t limited to professional football.
“It’s not something that shocks me anymore,” Wagner told reporters. “Because you get it in so many different fields. It’s not just football. … It’s something that I feel people deal with, regardless of how you look or what you believe in. It’s something that happens all the time.”
The NFL has taken steps to address social justice after the nation-wide reckoning following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020. Players have been allowed to wear slogans supporting the movement on their helmets, and “It takes all of us” has been stenciled behind the end zone in every league stadium.
But those are cosmetic changes, corporate-sponsored pleasantries aimed primarily at public relations. Real change requires action, not words. And the issues go far deeper than race.
The league would have us believe there are no more objectionable statements to be found in the more than 650,000 emails acquired as part of an investigation into a toxic work environment at the Washington Football Team. That case was spurred by a group of former cheerleaders who claimed they were sexually harassed in an unprofessional environment they believe encouraged that behavior.
Gruden’s emails reportedly included topless photos of former Washington Football Team cheerleaders that were circulated by coaches and executives throughout the NFL. That fact alone is cause for transparency in this investigation, and it’s a source of rage for the victims whose bravery brought about the investigation in the first place.
The league has no plans to release a report on the more than two-year investigation, and franchise owner Dan Snyder – who reportedly turned a blind eye to the transgressions at best – has received little more than a slap on the wrist.
Which, finally, brings me to the point of this column. There’s one major move the NFL could make that would show it’s serious about all the issues this investigation was supposed to address.
Dump Snyder.
There’s precedent from the NBA. When reviled former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling finally caused a player mutiny with his racist behavior in 2014, he was forced out by his fellow owners.
The mere tip of the iceberg revealed from the Washington Football Team investigation so far is reason enough for Snyder to get the same treatment. It’s clear, at the very least, he was negligent in holding anyone accountable for the toxic culture created inside his building. For a CEO in any other walk of life, that would be grounds for dismissal.
The NFL should follow suit. Then the league should do its very best to sell the franchise to a group led by a person of color.
It won’t come close to absolving all of the NFL’s sins. But it would be a real statement with real consequences and quite possibly a real step toward a better tomorrow.