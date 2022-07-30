CLEVELAND — The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday.
In the past, the Guardians made deals as the deadline loomed. I expect them to do it again. The questions is, what kind of trades make sense?
Here’s what I’m hearing:
• The Guardians entered the season with the plan to play prospects and stay in contention. Manager Terry Francona once called that “threading the needle.” While the Guardians are chasing first place Minnesota and in contention in the Central Division, there are no plans to make a big deal just for 2022.
• If a major trade is made, it will be for a player with several years of team control. One possibility could be Oakland catcher Sean Murphy. I know Cleveland really likes him. The organization views catcher as a defense-first position, and Murphy was a Gold Glove winner in 2021.
• Murphy is hitting .244 (.747 OPS) with 11 HR and 24 doubles. Those are big time offensive numbers for a catcher in 2022. The Wright State product is 27. He won’t be a free agent until 2026, with three more years of arbitration. It would take a freighter full of prospects to get him. But in the past, the front office has been willing to make those bold moves for a player in his prime with several years left under team control.
• The Guardians have Bo (brother of Josh) Naylor as their top catching prospect. At 22, Bo Naylor has looked like a first-round pick, which he was for Cleveland in 2018. Between Class AA and AAA, Naylor is batting .283 (.944 OPS) with 10 HR and 36 RBI. He also is a good defensive catcher.
• If the Guardians do deal for Murphy, Bo Naylor probably won’t be a part of it. Oakland has a top catching prospect in Class AAA named Shea Langeliers. With Murphy and Naylor, the catching position could be set for years. The hard part for Cleveland and other teams seeking Murphy is Oakland can wait until the offseason to trade him – because he’s under team control until 2026.
• Remember Bryan Lavastida, who made the team out of spring training as a backup catcher due to an injury to Luke Maile? He’s having a miserable season in the minors, batting .215 (.675 OPS) with four homers between Class AAA and AA. He is at Class AA Akron.
• As the trading deadline looms, remember the big plan is working for Cleveland. The Guardians are finding players. Andres Gimenez has turned into an All-Star second baseman. Steven Kwan is having an impressive rookie year, having taken over in left field and as the leadoff hitter. Josh Naylor has made an amazing comeback from a career-threatening leg injury in 2021.
• Let’s look deeper at Kwan’s season. He leads the team in on-base percentage (.370). Jose Ramirez is next at .367. Along with batting .295 (.750 OPS), Kwan has walked more times (33) than he’s struck out (30). Kwan and CF Myles Straw are two reasons Cleveland’s outfield defense went from ranking No. 24 in 2021 to No. 5 this season, according to Fangraphs. They also have received decent defense in right field from Oscar Gonzalez and Nolan Jones.
• You hear rumors about Pittsburgh outfielder Bryan Reynolds to Cleveland. I wonder if the Guardians would pay a high price for him. They want to see more of Gonzalez and Jones in the outfield. My theory is Jones will be moved to first base next spring.
• In the minors, outfielders Will Brennan and Will Benson are knocking on Cleveland’s door. Benson recently played his first pro game at first base in Columbus. A 2016 first-round pick, the 24-year-old Benson struggled most of his minor-league career. That has changed this season as he’s hitting .274 (.937 OPS) with 17 HR and 44 RBI in Class AAA. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Benson is 16-for-19 in stolen bases.
• As for Brennan, all he does is hit. Between Class AA and AAA, Brennan is batting .328 (.874 OPS) with 79 RBI in 84 games, including eight homers. The 24-year-old is a career .303 hitter (.789 OPS) in the minors.
• The collection of Jones, Gonzalez, Brennan and Benson are competing for jobs. Straw has a lock on center field. After a miserable start to the season as he entered July batting .195, this month Straw is batting .263. He is a career .250 hitter in 1,097 MLB at-bats. He is an elite defensive outfielder.
• I was told the Guardians view Amed Rosario as “a good major-league player and a great cultural fit on our team.” Along with Jose Ramirez, Rosario is a veteran who sets the standard for hustle and a positive attitude. It’s one of the reasons the Guardians are praised for their hustle.
• Since coming to the Guardians in the Francisco Lindor deal, Rosario is a .287 hitter (.735 OPS). He ranks average defensively at short this season. I love his attitude, and how he was willing to try the outfield. Rosario will be a free agent after the 2023 season. These is no rush or reason to trade him right now. As for Franmil Reyes, they’d love to trade him. Not much interest so far.
• Finally, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the Guardians have Shane Bieber available, but it will be for “an exorbitant price.” No doubt, that is true. It’s also true of almost any player on the team except Ramirez, who has a no-trade clause. It’s possible Bieber could be traded, but that is far more likely in the off-season. He won’t be a free agent until after the 2024 season.
