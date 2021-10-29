COCHRANTON — Meadville rebounded from a lackluster first set and nearly forced a fifth in a 3-1 (25-12), (11-25), (25-20), (29-27) loss to Warren on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (No. 5 seed) drew the Dragons (No. 4) in a Class 3A quarterfinal match at Cochranton Junior-Senior High School. The teams had met twice in the regular season with Warren sweeping Meadville both times.
The match appeared to be heading for another sweep after the first set. After coming out to a 4-4 tie, the Dragons dominated the rest of the way. A 19-2 run catapulted Warren to a huge lead and an easy first set victory.
In the second set the ‘Dogs gave Warren a taste of their own medicine. Freshman libero Kendall Mealy, along with seniors Kailani Kawata and Meghan Willis, had no problem siding out Warren’s serves. That translated into clean passes and Ella Stewart kills.
Meadville rolled to a 25-11 win and evened the match 1-1.
“In the first set we were flat and Warren took it to us,” Meadville head coach Tim Schleicher said. “The girls really turned the tables in the second set so I’m proud of them for that.”
Warren answered in the third set. Senior setter Halee Minewaser set up sophomore Kylie Fehlman for easy spikes and the Dragons won the third set with little pressure from the Bulldogs.
The fourth set was a battle the entire way.
The teams were neck-and-neck until Meadville grabbed a 23-19 lead late in the set. The Dragons rebounded and tied the set at 24-24 and then again at 25-25 and then again at 27-27. Each time Meadville took the lead, Warren found a way to tie the match and would not go away.
Consecutive Meadville errors pushed Warren to a 29-27 win.
“We were a few points short, but we were right there. Sometimes it doesn’t go your way, but as a coach you just want your kids to play their hardest and they really paid attention to everything we told them,” Schleicher said. “We were a couple points short, but that happens when you play a really good team like Warren. Congrats to Warren, they’re a solid team. Class 3A is tough and anyone can win on any night. You really need to have your A game and execute.”
With the win, Warren will play Villa Maria in the semifinals at a time, date and location to be announced.
Meadville’s season has ended with a 4-9 overall record.
“They’ve worked really hard since back in the summer. They’re a great group of kids and this result doesn’t change their work effort or how much I like them,” Schleicher said. “It always comes to an end but they played hard and I’m proud of them.”
Stewart led the team in kills with 17. Kawata and Willis recorded 10 and eight digs, respectively. Fellow senior Kendall Sandrock added six kills and four digs. Julie Mook had two aces, two digs and one kill.
“I told the seniors that it’s going to hurt, but after a week or two the pain will subside and you’ll remember all the good stuff — all the practices where we had popsicles or played silly games or the team dinners,” Schleicher said. “They’ll remember the good memories together.”
A trio of freshmen stuffed the stat-sheet for Meadville. Mealy led the squad in digs with 18 while Emma Parks added six kills and six blocks. Elliot Schleicher had 35 assists and 10 digs.
“I think the future is bright. The freshmen learned from our senior class how hard they have to work all the time and when they get a chance to get on the court they need to work even harder to help make your teammates better,” Schleicher said. “Sometimes you take it for granted to have two 14-year-olds running around making plays. Then you have another one playing libero who dug a ton of balls.
“I’m looking forward to working with the young players and it’s great that the seniors left a great culture behind.”