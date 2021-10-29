TITUSVILLE — The Meadville Bulldogs and Warren Dragons met for the Class 3A District 10 Championship on Thursday for the third consecutive year with a similar result.
Warren beat the Bulldogs in each of the district title the last two years. The last time Meadville won against Warren in a playoff game was 2017.
The playoff losing streak against Warren continued. The Dragons beat the Bulldogs 2-1 and won the district title for the third straight year.
In the last regular season matchup the Dragons dominated Meadville 11-1.
“It’s tough when your record is now 4-14. A lot of people would say ‘why would you bring a team here.’ I knew this team wasn’t that bad,” Meadville head coach Jim Miller said. “It was just a matter of we had the toughest schedule I have ever had and we just weren’t getting in sync.”
The Bulldogs proved they deserve to be there. Seniors Addie Phillis and Phoebe Templin played inspired defense, offense, it didn’t matter they were all over the field the entire game.
The Bulldogs had many players not make the trip due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
“We were missing thirteen players. We have twenty-seven on this team and thirteen (players) couldn’t come down because they weren’t vaccinated. We had another case of Covid on the team,” Miller said. “I’m saddened for the girls that weren’t here. Olivia Savage has been critical. Cammy Guffy got a double penalty. She was supposed to run in the district cross country meet this weekend, she is heartbroken that she couldn’t do that and be here tonight.”
Miller said he has also been absent from practice for a week due to a Covid contact.
You wouldn’t have known it watching. They played like a team on a mission, each player leaving everything they had on the field.
“I told them at the end of the game I wish we could have done this the first half of the season, but tough competition and nagging injuries didn’t allow that to happen, Miller said. “Now it’s tradition when the season is over, we go back up to Townline Road and we take the nets off the goals and we put the goals away for the winter.
“It’s one of the most depressing times of the year, but hats off to Warren. They did well with what they had. They lost a lot.”
Seniors Templin and Phillis have had their share of battles with Warren. The teams have faced each other in the playoffs each of the four years the girls have been on the teams.
“It’s a struggle because the first time we meant them in the playoffs (in 2017) we dominated and now it’s an ongoing process. We need to come back and build. There’s a lot of work to do in the offseason,” Miller said. “For Addie and Phoebe, they definitely matured this year they are going to make the most of experience even though tonight was a negative moment. I think it’s going to build their character and they are going to make excellent coaches someday.